Mexico's First Nickelodeon Resort Is Now Open — and It Comes With a Spongebob-style Pineapple Suite

Mexico just got a lot more animated thanks to the opening of the nation's first Nickelodeon Hotel.

In early summer, Karisma Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya. Like the other Nickelodeon properties, this one is expected to deliver on the fun.

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya Credit: Courtesy of Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya

The resort features 280 oceanfront swim-up suites that come with plenty of room for an entire family thanks to its two bathrooms and large living areas. Each room also comes with artwork pulled from beloved show archives and furnishings inspired by Nickelodeon's colors. Those looking to stretch out even more can book one of the four rooftop penthouse-style Signature Suites, including the fan-favorite Pineapple Suite and the first-ever Turtle Lair Suite.

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya Credit: Courtesy of Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya

"After the huge success of the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, we could not be better poised to expand the brand experience with our resort with all oceanfront swim-up suites, along with themed experiences with an extended cast of 20 of your favorite Nickelodeon characters," Mario Mathieu, senior vice president of business development, design, and construction of Karisma Hotels & Resorts, shared in a statement.

Though the rooms are cool, the real reason to book a stay is Aqua Nick, the resort's six-acre themed water park featuring 2,000-square-feet of slides and more than 1,820-square-feet of river rides. That includes the Lazy River and a faster-paced Adventure River, with complimentary and early access offered to guests.

Other park areas include the relaxing Bikini Bottom Beach, a Slime Spot, PAW Patrol Adventure Bay, an interactive water playground, and Soak Summit with 10 single and double-rider slides.

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya Credit: Courtesy of Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya

Beyond the water park fun, guests will also get the chance to meet their favorite characters, including SpongeBob SquarePants, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Blue from Blue's Clues & You, and many more. Kids will also get the chance to play with their favorites in Club Nick, the "ultimate free play zone for kids complete with special themed days, a craft laboratory, playground, stage, surprise visits by Nickelodeon characters and even Slime!"