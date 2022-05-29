This New Desert Retreat in Israel Has Resident Camels, Epic Stargazing, and Infinity Pool Yoga

At the spa, Sujeet Kumar Gupta, an Indian doctor who is trained in both ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine, leads a staff that performs everything from manicures and facials to multiday cleanses. One afternoon, Dr. Gupta led us through a "sound journey," in which we sat in a dark, quiet studio while he tapped copper and tin bowls with wooden sticks. The vibrations rippled through my stomach, chest, and throat, and out my nose and eyes. I suddenly pictured the last time I had been alone with my sister. Tears sprang to my eyes as I thought about all that had happened during our separation. When we emerged from the studio, I knew the memory of this experience would carry us through to the next time we met.