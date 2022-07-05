The Newest Resort in Mexico's Stunning Punta de Mita Will Have 3 Infinity Pools and a Private Beach

Nayarit, the small western state on the Pacific Ocean, is home to some of Mexico's best surf towns, where scenic landscapes, laid-back vibes, and epic waves go hand in hand. And even though most surfing destinations aren't necessarily known for their luxurious accommodations, a new (and very romantic) hotel in Punta de Mita, opening this fall, is clearly the exception.

Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection, slated to open Nov. 3, 2022, is a private beachfront enclave 45 minutes north of Puerto Vallarta airport. It will treat its guests to views of the stunning turquoise waters of Bahía de Banderas, the largest bay in Mexico and the second largest in North America. With 59 suites and 30 residences, the sprawling property will offer private balconies, spacious patios, plunge pools, floor-to-ceiling windows, and chic décor inspired by Mexican craftsmanship. Natural woods, organic palettes, and artisanal textiles highlight the sunlit interior spaces.

Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

As one of the most luxurious surf retreats in the region, Susurros del Corazón (which translates to "whispers of the heart"), will offer three infinity-edge pools and a private beach spanning 1,850 feet.

"When our first guests step foot on the beautiful white sand overlooking the breathtaking Islas Marietas on the Pacific Ocean, they'll be instantly transported and will recognize the uniqueness and raw beauty of Susurros del Corazón, that made me immediately fall in love with the resort," Jose Adames, general manager of the property, said in a press release sent to Travel + Leisure.

Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

The resort's five-star amenities are complemented by four eateries offering an authentic taste of Mexican cuisine, all prepared with the freshest local ingredients and produce. An open-air taqueria will serve classics such as ceviche, tacos, small bites, and cocktails, while the property's oceanside farmhouse restaurant will tempt patrons with creative, farm-to-table dishes and breathtaking views.

In addition, guests can enjoy holistic, ocean-inspired treatments at Onda, an Auberge Spa, as well as daily fitness classes and special events with visiting well-being experts.

Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

Even if you're not into catching waves, there will be plenty to do here. Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection, has curated a selection of unique experiences that focus on exploring Mexico's vibrant culture, such as salsa classes, sea foraging with the resort's chef, and even helicopter tours to neighboring Jalisco for tequila tastings.

The property is now accepting reservations for stays beginning Nov. 3, 2022. Nightly rates start at $999.