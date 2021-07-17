11 Exciting New Hotels in Rome for Every Type of Traveler

If the recent news that Americans can visit Italy without quarantining isn't enough to make you plan a trip, a spate of exciting hotel openings in the Eternal City might just be. And though Rome is home to reader favorites like the Hassler, Hotel de Russie, and Hotel Eden, this new crop of properties will give the city's hotel scene a decidedly more international flavor.

Here are 11 exciting new hotels in Rome to visit on your next Italian vacation.

The Hoxton, Rome

The lobby at The Hoxton, Rome Credit: Courtesy of The Hoxton, Rome

The British micro hotels brand has landed in the posh Parioli neighborhood, bringing its unique approach to hospitality with it. The spacious lobby lounge encourages coworking with plenty of intimate nooks and an all-day cafe, Cugino, which keeps guests fueled with excellent coffee, pastries by the team behind hip bakery/restaurant Marigold, and comfort food like burgers and mac and cheese. And what the rooms lack in size, they make up for in style, with comfy beds, custom wavy headboards, and Roberts speakers. The hotel's California-inspired restaurant is slated to open in the fall.

Maalot Luxury Hotel

A deluxe room at Maalot Hotel Credit: Courtesy of Maalot Hotel

A coin toss away from the Trevi Fountain, this stylish newcomer by Shedir Group, the masterminds behind the intimate Hotel Vilòn near the Spanish Steps, will bring a new level of luxury to an area known more for crowds than high-end hotels. Housed in the former residence of opera composter Gaetano Donizetti, the property, slated to open in July, is designed as a restaurant with rooms rather than a hotel with a restaurant. Guests will enter through the chic eatery, which is inspired by English colonial style and features a glass roof, plush banquettes, and art by the likes of Florentine photographer Massimo Listri. The 30 rooms and suites, meanwhile, exude residential style, with rich textiles and luxurious marble bathrooms.

Soho House Rome

The pool at Soho House Rome Credit: Courtesy of Soho House Rome

It Brit brand Soho House is set to open its first hotel/member's club in Italy this summer. In under-the-radar San Lorenzo, near Sapienza University, this 10-story hotel will be crowned by a rooftop pool — one of just a handful in the city. In addition to 49 rooms and 20 apartments, the "house" will have a signature restaurant, spa, cinema, and member's club.

Palazzo Roma

The second of three new hotels by the Shedir Group, this 39-room boutique property will open later this year on Via del Corso near the Parliament and Piazza Colonna. A team of restorers has been working for almost two years to give new life to the frescoes, stuccos, and boiserie in the historic palazzo.

W Rome

Interior of W Rome Credit: Courtesy of W Rome

The first W hotel in Italy is set to make a splash in September, when it will open in two adjacent 19th-century buildings near Via Veneto. Chef Ciccio Sultano, whose Michelin-starred eatery, Duomo, serves artfully modern Sicilian cuisine in Ragusa Ibla, is behind the restaurant, which aims to be a hot spot for foodies. There will also be a rooftop bar called Otto, where guests can enjoy Aperol spritzes and pizza poolside. Of the 149 rooms and 15 suites, the standout will be the Extreme Wow suite, designed for indoor/outdoor living with a 1,500-square-foot terrace.

The Rome Edition

The exterior of The Rome EDITION Credit: Courtesy of The Rome EDITION

Ian Schrager's buzzy Edition brand will open its first Italian hotel later this year in a 20th-century Rationalist building near Via Veneto. Expect the sleek, minimalist design and trendy restaurant and bar scene the brand is known for. Guests will be able to choose from the signature restaurant, Punch Room bar for craft cocktails, and the rooftop terrace for seasonal bites and drinks, a swimming pool, and fantastic views. There will be 95 rooms and suites, including a spacious penthouse with a private terrace.

Palazzo Shedir Hotel & Apartments

The third new hotel by the Shedir Group, this property aims to court leisure travelers with 29 suites and 17 self-catering apartments near the Trevi Fountain. It will have a clean-lined, minimalist design inspired by the 1950s, an Italian bistro, and an Argentinian restaurant exclusive to hotel guests.

Six Senses Rome

Wellness-focused brand Six Senses will open its first Italian hotel in an 18th-century palazzo once owned by the aristocratic Aldobrandini family. The brand has tapped renowned Milan-based designer Patricia Urquiola to bring her sleek, contemporary touch to the UNESCO-listed building. There will be 95 rooms and suites, a restaurant, outdoor courtyard garden, and rooftop terrace with 360-degree views, but the pièce de résistance will be the Six Senses Spa and Roman baths, an oasis of tranquility in the heart of Rome.

Anantara Palazzo Naiadi

Hotel Bar Lounge in the lobby at Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Credit: Claudio Trasforini/Courtesy of Anantara Palazzo Naiadi

Luxury Thai brand Anantara has taken over the Neoclassical Palazzo Naiadi on Piazza della Repubblica and is in the midst of upgrading it. Details are scant, but spa and wellness are important elements of Anantara properties, so you can expect this hotel to have an incredible spa with European and Asian treatments. The restaurant and rooftop bar are also getting an update, as are the hotel's 238 rooms and suites. It's slated to launch in early 2022.

Bulgari Hotel Roma

Via della Frezza at Bulgari Rome Credit: Courtesy of Bulgari Rome

Opening the Bulgari Hotel Roma in 2022 will be a homecoming for the historic jewelry brand established in the Eternal City. Bulgari has already financed several important restoration projects in Rome, and this time, it's breathing new life into a 1930s Rationalist icon on Piazza Augusto Imperatore and transforming it into one of the city's most luxurious hotels. It will have over 100 rooms, a restaurant by Michelin-starred chef Niko Romito, and a lavish spa.

Rosewood Rome

Via Veneto Front at Rosewood Rome Credit: Courtesy of Rosewood Rome