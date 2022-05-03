This Brand-new All-inclusive Hotel in Tulum Is Right on the Beach — and Every Suite Has a View of the Water

Tulum is famous for its sun-kissed, white-sand beaches, mysterious cenotes, picture-perfect lagoons, and ancient archaeological ruins that draw vacationers year-round. Every trip here is an adventure, so if you are planning a dreamy escape to this heavenly part of Mexico and need a chic resort to stay at, Hilton has you covered. The hospitality brand will open its first all-inclusive property in Tulum on May 12, and it's sure to become a crowd-pleaser thanks to an impressive array of dining and entertainment options.

The beachfront Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort features 735 rooms and suites, making it the company's largest resort in the Caribbean and Latin America. The sprawling property, designed by HBA San Francisco (also behind Montenegro's One&Only Portonovi and Four Seasons Resort Seychelles, among others), has several two-story, villa-style buildings overlooking the stunning coastline. The room décor invokes the resort's beautiful surroundings — the bright, earthy palette is reminiscent of the powdery white-sand beaches, while the Caribbean Sea inspired the turquoise pops of color throughout the hotel. Rooms have private balconies with nature or ocean views, while all suites face the Caribbean Sea and feature large living and dining areas.

"The opening of Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort is an incredibly exciting addition to our rapidly growing portfolio of premier all-inclusive resorts in the most sought-after beachfront destinations around the globe," Hilton executive vice president Danny Hughes said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure.

When it comes to the on-site dining options, guests have plenty to choose from, too. Thirteen eateries, including multiple bars, a coffee shop, a deli, and several casual poolside offerings, serve a variety of world flavors. From Mexican fare prepared with locally sourced ingredients at Maxal and fresh seafood at Cocomar Ceviche to delectable contemporary Asian cuisine at Noriku and tasty Italian pasta at La Luce Restaurant, guests' every food craving will be satisfied. And if that's not enough, guests will also have access to the neighboring (and brand-new) Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya, which has five gourmet restaurants, six bars, and a tranquil spa.

But what will make travelers not want to leave are the Hilton's forthcoming amenities and entertainment options. The picture-perfect beach, together with the eight pools and five jacuzzis, provide the ideal background to soak up the sun, while a special Family Zone offers a kid-friendly splash pool, a water park playground, play area, and many other facilities geared toward the resort's youngest visitors and their parents.

"Joining Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya and the anticipated debut of our first lifestyle property in the region, Motto by Hilton Tulum, the opening of Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort provides guests with even more options to experience our brands in this desirable travel destination. Bringing Hilton's unrivalled all-inclusive hospitality to Tulum opens up a world of possibilities for those looking to immerse themselves in this extraordinary destination in a whole new way," Hilton's chief brand officer Matt Schuyler noted.

