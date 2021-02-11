Moxy Just Opened Its First Resort — and It's Bringing a New Kind of Cool to South Beach

Miami's Art Deco District is getting even more inviting with the opening of the Moxy Miami South Beach, the first resort property from the brand.

Lightstone, the developers behind the three Moxy hotels in New York City, created the new stylish and playful hotel in South Beach celebrating all the best things that Miami has to offer. And, thanks to its location near landmarks like the Miami Beach Convention Center, Wolfsonian-FIU Museum, Miami Beach Cinematheque, Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater, and The Webster boutique, it's a hotel that's truly at the center of it all.

Image zoom Credit: Moxy South Beach

"Opening the hotel during this unprecedented time presented Lightstone with a unique challenge," Mitchell Hochberg, Lightstone's president, shared in a statement. "Moxy South Beach isn't a response to the pandemic, even if it feels like an antidote to it."

Hochberg added, the design of the new hotel "anticipated the needs of the current environment, so we're able to accommodate what people are looking for right now: contactless check-in, outdoor spaces, and a do-it-yourself ethos. But we always stayed true to the roots of the Moxy brand, letting guests curate their own experience while they escape reality for a few days in South Beach — and the icing on the cake is that it's all at an attractive price point. That's an idea with timeless appeal."

Image zoom Credit: Moxy South Beach

According to a statement, the hotel's interiors, designed by the Rockwell Group and Saladino Design Studios, make it possible for guests to "socialize on-demand" thanks to the open-air spaces blending seamlessly with indoor areas. In each public space, guests will find private and semi-private enclaves — including poolside cabanas, open-air meeting studios, and sequestered dining tables — so they can choose to interact with others or find solitude.

Image zoom Credit: Moxy South Beach

The indoor-outdoor spaces also include a fitness center inspired by nearby Muscle Beach, as well as an outdoor movie screening room on the rooftop. And, of course, the outdoor spaces include the hotel's pool, which happens to be a 72-foot, cabana-lined retreat on the second-floor terrace. Swimmers in the pool can peek down directly into the lobby through an eight-foot, see-through cutout at the bottom of the pool for extra flair. But, this isn't the hotel's only pool. It also comes with a shallow lounging pool with chaise lounge chairs submerged in the water on its rooftop.

Image zoom Credit: Moxy South Beach

And that's just the common spaces. The hotel's 202 rooms include king, double queen, or quad bunk options, as well as residential-style suites, each one outfitted with bright colors to reflect the vibrant city outside.

"Our design concept for Moxy South Beach celebrates Miami's uniquely multicultural style, from eclectic Art Deco motifs and Miami Modernism to Cuban and other Latin American influences," Greg Keffer, partner and studio leader at Rockwell Group, shared in a statement. "To capture the bright, carefree sophistication of South Beach, we blurred the boundaries between indoor and outdoor amenities, and created light-filled guestrooms that have a feeling of openness."

Image zoom Credit: Moxy South Beach

Image zoom Credit: Moxy South Beach

Don't worry, the hotel comes with plenty of delicious dining options too, each drawing on Mexican and Caribbean flavors to further enhance the local vibes.