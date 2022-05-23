Cancun Is Getting an All-inclusive Waterfront Resort — With an Epic Water Park and 2 Lazy Rivers

Marriott International just announced it will open a new all-inclusive resort in partnership with Blue Diamond Resorts: the waterfront Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, located just 35 minutes from the Cancun International Airport.

The 1,049-room property just north of Puerto Morelos and Playa del Carmen is set to open in late 2022. The resort will feature 12 restaurants, a convention center, multipurpose theater, supervised kids' club, bowling alley, laser tag, and indoor trampoline park. Also on-site will be Royalton Fit, the hotel's wellness center with fitness classes, as well as Royalton Spa, a luxe facility with hydrotherapy (access available for an additional cost). But the biggest highlight will be its water park, with 14 slides, two lazy rivers, and splash pads.

Marriott's renderings of Royalton Splash Riviera in Cancun Credit: Courtesy of Marriott

Royalton Luxury Resort staples will also be a part of the experience, including Wi-Fi throughout the property and the opportunity to upgrade to its Diamond Club for exclusive access to additional dining, pool, and beach amenities.

Marriott's renderings of Royalton Splash Riviera in Cancun Credit: Courtesy of Marriott

Marriott's renderings of Royalton Splash Riviera in Cancun Credit: Courtesy of Marriott

The new resort will become part of Marriott's Autograph Collection Hotels, adding to the brand's expanding number of all-inclusives in the Caribbean and Latin America.

"We are thrilled to continue working with Blue Diamond Resorts to add another exciting all-inclusive resort to the All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio," Marriott International's Laurent de Kousemaeker said in a statement sent to Travel + Leisure. "The Autograph Collection Hotels brand champions individuality with each hotel being a product of passion, making this brand an exceptional fit for this significant project and the other 20 Blue Diamond Resorts that have joined the collection."

The release also said that the Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun will provide "encapsulating experiences through its distinct personality" while offering "stunning views of the Caribbean Sea."