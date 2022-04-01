The Madrid Edition is currently in preview phase and fully opens the week of April 21.

There's a New Hotel Opening in Madrid This Month — and the Design Is Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen

When it comes to hotel and city matchmaking, we're not sure there's a more perfect pairing than Marriott's Edition Hotels and the ever-dynamic Madrid. The brand is opening a property in the Spanish capital the week of April 21, and we got an inside look at the hotel's exceptional design.

"It's just a beautiful city that marches to its own beat and goes its own way," hotelier Ian Schrager, The Edition's visionary, said of Madrid in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. The same could be said for the hotel brand, known for its dramatic design schemes and forays into nightlife. (Schrager, you might recall, is the impresario behind New York's former Studio 54.) Unsurprisingly the marriage of two is flawless.

The Madrid EDITION, interiors are very contemporary in design Credit: Nicolas Koenig

The Madrid Edition is located in the Plaza de la Descalzas neighborhood, just off the city's Plaza Mayor, where guests are welcomed into the contemporary space by an 18th-century baroque portal salvaged from a nearby building. The lobby is the heart of the hotel, emulating the gathering places of the nearby plazas, off which guests will find the Lobby Bar, the Punch Room, and Jerónimo, led by chef Enrique Olvera of Mexico City's Pujol.

Design-wise, the showstopper just off the lobby is a grand spiral staircase, whose undulating white form contrasts its dark wood-clad environment, again combining Old World and New World aesthetics. It sets the tone for the 200 rooms — though they're all bedecked in an aoff-white color scheme with sleek furniture, the beds' illuminated headboards recall the baroque entrance.

That old-meets-new design sensibility was crafted by acclaimed British architect John Pawson, renowned for his work in minimalism, and Paris-based designer François Champsaur, regarded for his more playful style. The fusion of their visions is evident throughout the hotel, particularly when classic architectural elements — say, an arched hallway with parquet floors — meet punchy colors, à la Luis Barragán–inspired hot pink lighting.

The Madrid EDITION, interiors are very contemporary in design Credit: Nicolas Koenig

"With The Madrid Edition, I wanted to make somewhere with an equal but different intensity — calm spaces to withdraw to, but also an environment charged with its own life and identity," Pawson said in a statement.

Elsewhere in the hotel, you'll find the rooftop restaurant Oroya, helmed by Peruvian chef Diego Muñoz, as well as a glamorous basement nightclub that will open later this year. There's also an outdoor pool, a fitness center, and a spa.

The Madrid EDITION, interiors are very contemporary in design Credit: Nicolas Koenig