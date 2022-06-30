This Small Town in Maine Is Getting a Beautiful New Hotel As Part of a $200-million Revitalization Effort

College towns often bustle with vibrant arts-and-culture opportunities, a walkable downtown, cute boutique hotels, and an array of restaurants. A $200-million revitalization project — combining public and private investments — aims to transform a historic milling town in Maine to a hip college town rich in arts programming. The initiative includes the debut of a 53-room hotel in August.

Home to Colby College, a liberal-arts institution (and a "little ivy") founded in 1813, Waterville is a town of 16,623 residents. This town's makeover is a collaboration between Colby College, city leaders, local businesses, and community organizations. It aims to boost local economic growth. Colby College's contribution is currently at $85 million.

Courtesy of Lockwood Hotel

Named for the former Lockwood textile-mill complex nearby, Lockwood Hotel opens for reservations in August. Front & Main, its on-site restaurant, is already open. Sourcing from both nearby farms and fishermen, the menu hones in on hyper-local seafood specialties like raw oysters, Bay of Fundy salmon and lobster (dishes such as bucatini for dinner or frittata for brunch). It's open for lunch (Wednesday-Friday) and dinner (daily except for Tuesday) as well as Saturday and Sunday brunch. Located on a site that used to be a hotel (the former Crescent Hotel, which opened in 1880), Lockwood Hotel's arrival comes full circle.

Rooms feature a view of either the Kennebec River or Main Street, and hang-out spots include a terraced patio. Art on exhibit throughout the property is curated by the Colby College Museum of Art. The hotel is also pet-friendly and LEED Silver-certified for its eco-friendly construction.

In addition to the hotel, Colby College spearheaded the arrival of other downtown amenities and attractions, including Bill & Joan Alfond Main Street Commons (student housing open since 2018), Greene Block Studios (arts collaborative directly across from the hotel open since last fall) and the $18 million Paul J. Schupf Art Center (a hub and destination for film, arts education, and the performing and visual arts, which houses a new gallery from the Colby College Museum of Art called the Joan Dignam Schmaltz Gallery of Art). An opera house is also downtown. By creating places for locals and those affiliated with the college to enjoy and appreciate art, this initiative aims to improve quality of life downtown, while also transforming the city into an arts and culture destination.

In 2014, Colby College president David Greene noted the contrast between what a college town ought to be (vibrant and enticing) and what Waterville actually was (the last mill closed in 2002, leading to a declining population), kickstarting the transformation. In the not-so-distant past, locals can recall boarded-up storefronts and not many reasons to head to downtown Waterville, which is quite the contrast from today when construction activity and places to meet up with friends are in abundance.