A New Mountain Lodge Just Opened in New York's Hudson Valley — With 14 Gorgeous Cottages, a Pool, and Barrel Saunas in the Woods

A new boutique hotel at the foot of Catamount Mountain between Hudson Valley and The Berkshires promises to be the go-to destination for outdoor enthusiasts seeking an idyllic, alpine-inspired escape. Located in a former stagecoach station that housed the Swiss Hutte Inn and Restaurant for decades, Little Cat Lodge opened on Aug. 10 in Hillsdale, New York, with 14 rooms, a bar, an expansive restaurant, and a seasonal swimming pool.

With the look of classic European chalets, the property's aesthetic was inspired by "afternoon naps, forest paths, and the crackling silence of winter," according to the new hotel's website, and draws from midcentury Massachusetts ski culture. The catchy name is a play on Catamount Mountain and a former ski lodge in the area called Little Cats.

Max Flatow

"We approached this project like a storybook village mountain house — each space feels like a familiar holiday home with warmth, discovery, and charm. It's its own mountain world," said Loren Daye, founder of Loveisenough, the Hudson Valley-based design firm that worked on the interiors. The two-story guest house, where 12 of the rooms are located, offers private terraces or patios, custom beds, vintage furniture, original artworks, and most importantly, stunning mountain vistas. The adjacent main house features a duo of spacious two-bedroom suites with private bathrooms, kitchenettes, and living rooms, perfect for larger groups or family gatherings.

"Little Cat Lodge is steeped in history and [has] an aesthetic that mirrors some of the most memorable European Alpine lodges. We're bringing a new dining destination that's equidistant from NYC and Boston and [has] direct access to Catamount for winter and summer activities," added Noah Bernamoff, who together with Matt Kliegman, is behind the new venture.

Max Flatow

Max Flatow

Naturally, Kliegman and Bernamoff, a James Beard Award-nominated restaurateur, have paid special attention to the dining offerings on property. Little Cat Lodge's The Terrace, a 70-seat eatery with a year-round covered terrace, and The Tavern, a casual bar perfect for après-ski drinks and dinner, will serve an Alpine-inspired menu inspired by the Hudson Valley's local produce, created by executive chef Jason Bond.

The property's main draws are its ideal location (about a 2.5-hour drive from Boston and New York City), scenic surroundings, access to skiing and snowboarding in the winter, and swimming, hiking, biking, and golfing in the summer. And speaking of swimming, in the summer, guests can cool off in the hotel's pool, which also features a bar, lounge seating, and umbrellas. And those in need of detox can take advantage of the barrel saunas tucked away in the lush forest.

Nightly rates at Little Cat Lodge start at $345 for the lodge rooms and $620 for the suites, and you can book your stay here.