This Charming Berkshires Town Has a New Collection of Inns — Including a Luxe Farmhouse, Victorian-era Mansion, and Farm-to-table Restaurant

The Berkshires' Lenox, Massachusetts, is a magnet for gorgeous hotels — and there's a new collection on the block.

With a plethora of recreational and cultural activities, the Berkshires has become one of Massachusetts's most popular year-round vacation destinations. While the scenic area is steeped in history, the influx of new hotels and restaurants has made it the go-to spot for modern travelers seeking an idyllic escape. Case in point? Lenox, one of more than 30 small towns in the area, famous for its rich cultural scene, just welcomed a new collection of three boutique hotels and an intimate restaurant, a result of the collaboration between New York-based firm 388 Ventures and the hotel management company Life House.

The new properties, known as the Lenox Collection, are all housed in historic buildings from the 18th and 19th centuries that underwent extensive renovations as part of their rebranding.

The Whitlock, formally The Church Street Inn, reopened during the last week of May after extensive renovation. It was a two-room farmhouse in 1771 and was turned into an inn for stagecoach travelers by then-owner John Whitlock. Now, the 30-room and suite boutique property offers rustic charm reminiscent of its origins. The Whitlock is also home to Ophelia's, a 66-seat bar and restaurant offering locally sourced farm-to-table cuisine and a curated cocktail list in an elegant dining room.

Nestled in the heart of historic Lenox is The Constance, a whimsical Victorian-era inn that once served as ancillary lodging for owners of the town's famed Gilded Age estates. Today, the 20-room property blends Old World charm with modern amenities. Guests can take their morning coffee on the porch or under the pergola and enjoy a glass of wine by the fireplace in the evening.

And lastly, The Dewey, located on the north side of Lenox, has 12 rooms and treats travelers to bold interiors that honor the hotel's storied past (it was built by a founding member of Lenox's Continental Congress Committee when the town was incorporated in 1767).

"We're pleased to announce the launch of The Lenox Collection, with a design language that pays homage to each property's history while catering directly to the clientele visiting the increasingly popular four-season destination that the Berkshires have become," 388 Ventures partner Russell Lange said in a press release sent to Travel + Leisure. "With Ophelia's reopening right downtown, we're excited to be a mainstay in the already impressive Lenox culinary scene."