And we got the first look inside.

A Stunning New Hotel Is Coming to Australia's Gold Coast — the First to Have Beach Access in 30 Years

There will soon be a new touch of class to Australia's Gold Coast. As part of the Jewel Towers, the first development in three decades with beachfront access, The Langham, Gold Coast will open on June 23 — and Travel + Leisure has the exclusive first look.

"The Langham, Gold Coast is unlike any other property on the Gold Coast," John O'Shea, the hotel's managing director, said in a statement released to T+L. "From its absolute beachfront location to its stunning iconic structure that has changed the coastline of the city."

The Langham's newest property on the Gold Coast Credit: Courtesy Langham Hospitality Group

The 339-room property consists of 169 rooms and suites on the third to 20th floors and 170 residences from the 22nd to 49th floors, which are part of the Jewel Residences by The Langham.

Situated between Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach, the hotel offers the best of the brand's trademark luxury traditions, like afternoon tea in Palm Court, a tradition that started at The Langham, London in 1865. Guests will also find Cantonese cuisine in the 90-seat T'ang Court, the sister venue to The Langham's Michelin-starred Asian restaurants — and the first T'ang Court location in Australia.

On the outside, the five-star hotel is eye-catching with a design that mimics quartz crystals and can be seen from the Nerang River to the hinterlands. Inside, a "modern coastal palette" will permeate through the resort, and its 17 different room and suite types — all with 180-degree waterfront views — are decorated with art from Australian sculptor and artist Camie Lyons.

"Everywhere you turn there are design features that delight the eye to continually discover," O'Shea added. "I'm a big fan of the resort pool that has a sand lagoon-style entrance and then flows out to an infinity edge overlooking the Pacific Ocean and of course a swim-up pool bar — a must on the Gold Coast!"

The Langham's newest property on the Gold Coast Credit: Courtesy Langham Hospitality Group

Also on the property is a grab-and-go café, a lobby lounge, podium sky terrace, and 5,300-square-foot holistic wellness destination, Chuan Spa with treatments inspired by traditional Chinese medicine philosophies, and both indoor and outdoor pools. The Langham will also have a 7,000-square-foot ballroom and four meeting rooms and spaces for events.

Rooms will be available to book in mid-May with an opening offer that includes a complimentary breakfast buffet for two, welcome cocktails, and a guaranteed ocean-view room.

The Langham's newest property on the Gold Coast Credit: Courtesy Langham Hospitality Group