This High-tech Hotel Room Is Using VR and 'Smart' Beds for a First-of-its-kind Wellness Experience

There are only five guest rooms in the wellness-focused, artificially intelligent collection.

Smart phones, smart watches, and smart everything else are the norm these days, but Lake Nona, a community within Orlando, Florida, is taking things to the next level with its latest offering. Already nicknamed "a smart city with soul," this technologically advanced enclave is re-imagining the Orlando vacation experience with the new, wellness and technology-focused guest rooms at the Lake Nona Wave Hotel.

The 234-key property recently announced the debut of Well+ech by Wave, a collection of five rooms that use a rotation of top-rated brands to curate unique wellness experiences.

Aerial of the Palm Garden around Wave Hotel Credit: Courtesy of Lake Nona Wave Hotel

"It has been inspiring to see the creativity, innovation and brilliance within our community — particularly as it relates to the quality of our residents' and guests' wellbeing," said Suzie Yang, general manager at Lake Nona Wave Hotel, in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "In debuting our Well+ech by Wave collection, we hope to seamlessly complement the masterful resources and amenities already accessible to visitors.''

A good night's rest is arguably one of the most important parts of self-care, so Well+ech by Wave guest rooms are helping visitors get the best sleep possible with the artificial intelligence-optimized Restorative Bed by Bryte. The smart bed adjusts to meet each individual's optimal sleep condition, including controlling the temperature and automatically rebalancing to eliminate pressure points and reduce the number of times you wake up during the night.

The Living Room at Lake Nona Wave Hotel Credit: Courtesy of Lake Nona Wave Hotel

Well+ech by Wave will also feature NASA-favored technology, like UVC air sanitization and circadian lighting by Healthe Inc. The circadian lighting will regulate guests' internal clock, boost performance, and improve sleep, while the Healthe's air sanitization technology will create better breathing conditions by using UVC 222 light to inactivate pathogens in the air.

And since mental health is equally important to physical wellbeing, Well+ech guests will also receive exclusive access to virtual reality-led meditation with LUVRworldwide. Led by artist Alissa Christine, the experience will be the first-of-its-kind offered at a hotel and will include a virtual reality headset, ambient music (pre-recorded or by a live musician, if requested in advance), and a personally guided meditation with breathwork and elements that appeal to all five senses.

The Pool Deck at Lake Nona Wave Hotel Credit: Courtesy of Lake Nona Wave Hotel

These wellness experiences are just a few of the things that guests can look forward to inside the Well+ech by Wave accommodations. For more information about Lake Nona Wave Hotel, click here.