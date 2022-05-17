This Catskills Inn Has 10 Retro-chic New Bungalows in a Wildflower Meadow

Savvy New Yorkers have long known to head to the Catskills for a relaxing weekend getaway. But if you haven't made the drive up north quite yet, there's no better time than the present.

Catskills-based hotel and restaurant group Foster Supply Hospitality is expanding their Victorian-style inn Kenoza Hall to include 10 new luxury bungalows in June. The bungalows will nod to the turn-of-the-century bungalow colonies in the region that were popular with vacationing New Yorkers. (Though many things have changed in the last century, weekend getaways to the Catskills remain a constant.)

A lounge/living area at Kenoza Hall Credit: Lawrence Braun/Courtesy of Kenoza Hall

Dinging tables at Kenoza Hall Credit: Lawrence Braun/Courtesy of Kenoza Hall

Located on 55 scenic acres along Kenoza Lake in Sullivan County, New York, Kenoza Hall is centered around a revitalized boarding house that dates back to the early 20th century. But the 10 new accommodations offer a more private experience; the little campus of bungalows is nestled within a quiet wildflower meadow, providing guests a serene retreat-within-a-retreat.

The Bungalows at Kenoza Hall will have exclusive services, too, such as in-bungalow spa treatments, private dinners, and caviar, cheese, tea, and dessert services, all organized by the resort's "tummler," or activities director. (The term is an homage to the old Catskills resorts, who hired entertainers called tummlers to amuse guests with games and songs.) Special events like outdoor meals and painting classes will also be offered to bungalow guests.

Of course, not everything is retro at the Bungalows at Kenoza Hall. The accommodations themselves have some vintage style — think: gas stoves and private porches — but they're thoroughly modernized with amenities, from Bluetooth speakers to ensuite baths with soaking tubs and Zenology toiletries. Eight of the bungalows will have king beds, while there is also a two-bedroom bungalow and the Grand Lake Bungalow, a one-bedroom suite with two private porches and a living room outfitted with a custom pool table (that can be converted into a dining or conference table, too).

The bedroom in the new suites at Kenoza Hall Credit: Lawrence Braun/Courtesy of Kenoza Hall

Interior and bathroom in the new suites at Kenoza Hall Credit: Lawrence Braun/Courtesy of Kenoza Hall

The living area in the new suites at Kenoza Hall Credit: Lawrence Braun/Courtesy of Kenoza Hall

Elsewhere on property, guests will have access to amenities like the Hemlock Spa, a seasonal outdoor pool, hiking trails, and the property's signature restaurant and bar, which serves Old World Continental cuisine, including dishes like oysters Rockefeller and dover sole à la meunière.

So this summer, take a trip back in time with a stay at the new Bungalows at Kenoza Hall — it's located just two hours north of New York City, though it feels an entire world (and era) away.