This U.S.-based Hotel Brand Is Heading to Dubai — With Rooms That Offer Stunning Views of the Burj Khalifa

Hyde Hotels is expanding its international footprint with the brand's first property outside the U.S. set to open in Dubai. Welcoming guests starting Nov. 11, Hyde Hotel Dubai is a stylish addition to the city, offering bespoke hospitality from its location in Business Bay.

Created in collaboration with owner Emerald Palace Group, the new property features 276 guest rooms and suites, with interiors developed and conceptualized by renowned Italian designer Ciarmoli Queda. These posh accommodations, which take artistic inspiration from destinations around the world, were made to provide guests with a sanctuary in this busy city.

Guests have several room categories to choose from, including the Hyde Out option, complete with a balcony and Hyde signature king bed, and the Hyde and Seek twin room. The premium Hyde Away rooms, meanwhile, feature a view of the Burj Khalifa — the tallest building in the world — and accommodate two adults and a child. For families looking for a bit more space, the Hyde Us offers a large, separate living room. For the ultimate experience in luxury, check into the Junior Hyde Me suite, the Executive Hyde In, or the Presidential Hydden Gem.

Outside the well-appointed suites, visitors to the Hyde Hotel Dubai will find a chic poolside area for relaxing, as well as the property's spa, Cinq Mondes Dubai. At the latter, indulgent treatments provide a holistic approach to well-being, inspired by beauty rituals from around the world.

Hyde Hotels, Resorts & Residences is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community. Like other properties in the Ennismore portfolio, Hyde Hotel Dubai is home to a variety of special culinary concepts. At Katsuya, diners will be treated to an experience that merges traditional Japanese cuisine with modern techniques and flavors, offering a menu full of signature cocktails, specialty sushi, and sashimi platters.

Hudson Tavern brings New York speakeasy vibes with craft burgers in a laid-back, candlelit atmosphere, while Cleo offers Mediterranean-inspired dishes, drawing ideas from Lebanon, Syria, Greece, and Italy. For a quick bite, The Perq's partnership with the local, specialty coffee roaster, Nightjar, brings guests java with a daily selection of freshly baked homemade pastries and savory snacks, including gourmet quiches, salads, and toasts.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Hyde brand to the Middle East and to bring this iconic brand outside of the United States for the first time," said Philippe Zrihen, brand COO and head of North America for Ennismore, in a press release. "We truly believe that Hyde Dubai will be a highly sought-after destination in the city, for global travelers and locals alike."

For more information and reservations visit the Hyde Hotel Dubai website.