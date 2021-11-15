Looking ahead to more adventures across the pond in 2022.

The Hoxton Is Opening New Outposts in Europe — and We Got a Sneak Peek at Their Latest Hotel

In the fall, the brand announced major expansion plans across Europe with openings in Barcelona, Berlin, a fourth London hotel, and a brand-new spot in Brussels. And, as part of the expansion, Working From_, The Hoxton's coworking brand, is also set to open its first mainland Europe location in Brussels as well.

"Occupying a brutalist-style tower building and the former Belgian IBM headquarters, The Hoxton, Brussels will have 198 '70s-inspired rooms, a lofty double height lobby, bar and restaurant, a rooftop bar/terrace, and The Apartment meeting and events space — all designed by Ennismore Design Studio," a spokesperson for the brand shared in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure.

The hotel, located just north of the city center, is within walking distance from all the major attractions in the city, including its best bars and boutiques, and directly overlooking Botanique, Brussels' scenic gardens. The hotel is also near the Parc de Bruxelles and Palais Royal, making it a convenient spot to spend the weekend while sight-seeing.

Beyond the stunning rooms, the building will also be home to Working From_, which will occupy five floors of the building. The coworking space will come with open desks, studios, breakout spaces, and communal pantries on each floor, so digital nomads who need to put in a few hours at the office while away can set up shop and stay comfortable.

A red velvety couch with a pink marble table and mid-century inspired chair in the seating area of guest rooms at Hoxton Brussels Credit: Courtesy of Hoxton Hotels

Beyond this hotel, The Hoxton will open in Poblenou, introducing the brand to Barcelona. That property will boast 240 light and airy bedrooms, along with a ground floor restaurant, bar and terrace, a shaded rooftop taqueria and pool, and more.

And, coming in autumn 2022, The Hoxton will open a new spot in West Berlin just a few minutes from the popular Kurfürstendamm (Ku'damm) shopping area. This spot will come with 234 rooms, along with a lush green winter garden inspired by the former Romanisches Cafe.

And in winter 2022, the brand will open the doors to its fourth London property in Shepherd's Bush. This spot will have 237 rooms including an all-new affordable 'Hideout' category and will boast local art and design collaborations throughout the hotel to celebrate the area's creatives.