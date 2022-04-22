One of the Most Charming New Wine Bars in Paris Is Also a Hotel

Walking past it, you might not even look twice: a simple façade on a side street in the mostly residential 15th arrondissement. In fact, this is a neighborhood that many travelers to Paris don't find themselves wandering through at all. Until now, perhaps.

Hotel Wallace, interior stylings and exterior rooftop view. Chic design. An Eiffel-view suite at Le Wallace Hôtel & Bar, in Paris's 15th arrondissement. | Credit: Courtesy of Hotel Wallace

Le Wallace Hôtel & Bar, which opened in November 2021, is the sixth property from Paris-based Orso Hotels — the team behind the recently renovated Hôtel Rochechouart, on the border of Pigalle and Montmartre, and the brand-new Hôtel Orphée.

Formerly home to an unremarkable budget hotel, the building it occupies had fallen into disrepair in recent years. (In fact, it was in such bad shape when work began that the team lovingly nicknamed it the "Wallace Palace.") But a massive renovation by multiple Paris-based design firms — including the addition of several floors by architect Silvio d'Ascia — has transformed the space into one of the city's most charming new places to stay.

Hotel Wallace, interior stylings and exterior rooftop view. Chic design. The design for the guest rooms was inspired by the colors and patterns of the Italian Riviera. | Credit: Courtesy of Hotel Wallace

"The project started as a blank canvas," said Louis Solanet, who co-founded Orso alongside his wife Anouk two years ago. "Everything needed to be reinvented. The creative freedom inspired us and got our design collaborators really excited about taking this on."

Le Wallace's 45 guest rooms, which range from cozy-but-comfortable singles to large balcony suites, were the work of interiors duo Hauvette & Madani, who took the lushness of the 1970s Italian Riviera as inspiration. Even on the rainy winter weekend I visited, their thoughtful design helped inject a bit of southern Europe into this quiet corner of Paris, with jewel tones, terrazzo-floored bathrooms, and plenty of heavy textiles and lacquered wood.

Hotel Wallace, interior stylings and exterior rooftop view. Chic design. Le Wallace's third-floor terrace. | Credit: Courtesy of Hotel Wallace

Le Wallace is a 20-minute walk from the Eiffel Tower, which is easily spotted from many of the suites. ("To remind guests that they're in Paris," per Louis.) The tippy top is even in view from the 750-square-foot terrace, which is filled with plants and cushy seating — plus a sauna and Scandinavian-style cold plunge bath to briefly transport yourself a few thousand miles north.

The centerpiece of the hotel, though, is hiding deeper within: a small, plant-filled central patio and adjacent atrium wine bar, with natural light pouring in from a skylight many floors above. "We wanted to create a real common space instead of the typical small lobby you so often see in Paris," Louis said. "That served as the starting point for building out the rest."

Woven, wicker light fixtures hang over the bar at Hotel Wallace The wine bar at Le Wallace is crowned by a sculptural light fixture in the shape of inverted wicker parasols. | Credit: Courtesy of Hotel Wallace

The airy bar becomes the focal point of a stay, with guests rotating through for a breakfast croissant or a Negroni nightcap. "The Riviera-influenced design inspired us to offer a menu of great Italian products," Anouk said. "And we were lucky enough to find some amazing purveyors within walking distance." The Le Wallace aperitivo hour (in collaboration with culinary incubator Fulgurances) is also drawing in locals for fritti, mortadella, and a tight list of Italian wines. Cin cin.