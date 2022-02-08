This Brand-new Tahiti Resort Has the Island's Largest Pool — With a Swim-up Bar, Cabanas, and Incredible Sunset Views

While French Polynesia may conjure images of dreamy overwater bungalows, Bora Bora beaches, and quaint islets, there's a lot more to explore and experience in this heavenly South Pacific archipelago, starting with the main island of Tahiti. Home to French Polynesia's capital, Papeete, the island is bustling with activity, with local culture, history, and stunning black-sand beaches on full display. And now, Hilton is giving travelers another reason to put Tahiti on their wish list: the brand-new Hilton Hotel Tahiti, which officially opened Dec. 1, 2021.

The elegant oceanfront property, conveniently located just a two-mile ride from Faa'a International Airport, is a culinary and wellness haven where elements of ancient Polynesian culture are intertwined with modern-day luxuries. From the moment guests step into the grand, semi-open-air lobby that offers stunning views of neighboring island Mo'orea to their first (downright life-changing) traditional Polynesian massage in the property's spa, Hilton Hotel Tahiti is a treat for the senses.

Hilton Hotel in Tahiti Credit: Courtesy of Hilton Hotels

Foodies will certainly not be disappointed here. The property has three on-site restaurants that offer an elevated take on Southeast Asian cuisine and traditional Tahitian fare prepared with the freshest local ingredients. And trust us, once you taste the traditional Poisson Cru here, a version of Hawaiian poke prepared with coconut milk, lime juice, and freshly caught tuna, your culinary standards will never be the same.

But the crown jewel of the property is the pool, which is the largest on the island. It features a swim-up bar and six poolside cabanas nestled among fragrant Tahitian blooms and swaying palms. This is certainly the best place on the property to hide from the hot sun and enjoy a mai tai with a side of sweeping ocean vistas (and stunning sunsets in the evenings).

The 200-room resort is tastefully decorated in a neutral palette, inspired by the island's beautiful surroundings. If you're craving extra privacy, then opt for the nearly 2,000-foot royal suite with an oversized balcony and panoramic views.

Hilton Hotel in Tahiti Credit: Courtesy of Hilton Hotels

Hilton Hotel in Tahiti Credit: Courtesy of Hilton Hotels

The hotel's history actually dates back to the 1960s when it was at the center of Tahiti's social scene. Formerly known as Hotel Tahiti, it attracted international attention in the '60s, when it hosted many movie stars, politicians, and royal families.