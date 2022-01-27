Palm Springs' Newest Luxury Hotel Debuts Next Month — With 24 Exclusive Bungalows, a Zero-edge Pool, and Midcentury Modern Décor

Rooms will be available to book as of Mar. 1, 2022.

Palm Springs is already a destination known for an incredible art scene, scenic golf courses, hot springs, world-class spas, and luxury hotels. On Mar. 1, the desert enclave will welcome a new property: Hermann Bungalows, by designer and hotelier Steve Hermann, who also owns L'Horizon Hotel and Spa next door.

Hermann Bungalows will have just 24 rooms, appointed with midcentury modern furnishings as well as design features and natural color palettes that draw inspiration from the surrounding landscape.

"I wanted [Hermann Bungalows] to be a natural extension of the beautiful desert we are a part of here, with an organic flow, clean lines, and minimalist aesthetic," said Hermann in a press release sent to Travel + Leisure.

Renderings of Hermann Bungalows in Palm Springs Credit: Lukas Ruzbasan

This intentional, nature-influenced design begins from the entryway of each bungalow, which line the 85-foot, zero-edge pool. The bungalows feature private seating areas and outdoor bars, which overlook the pool and the mountains beyond. Inside, the bungalows boast floor-to-ceiling windows, Venetian marble floors, stone walls, and, arguably the pièce de résistance, TOTO smart toilets.

"We have created the ultimate modern desert haven with no design element overlooked for the world traveler looking for a modern desert oasis," said Hermann. "Having the luxury to build this property from the ground up, I really got to explore creating my design fantasy with my hotels for the first time."

In total, there are 24 rooms, with 20 Junior Suites, two studio suites, and two one-bedroom suites. Among these accommodations are four rooms featuring fully fenced in backyards; three rooms with jacuzzi tubs; and over half of the rooms offer both indoor and outdoor showers.

The Hermann Bungalows is accessible through the L'Horizon Resort and Spa, capitalizing on the hotel-within-a-hotel concept. Guests at the Bungalows will also be welcome to dine at L'Horizon's signature restaurant, Sopa, and make use of its other amenities, including the over-the-top spa.

The Hermann Bungalows will open for booking on Mar. 1, 2022 with seasonal rates starting at $1,000 per night.