This Iconic Lake Como Hotel Is Opening a Second Location in 2022 — and We Got a Sneak Peek

Next summer, the minds behind the iconic Italian resort Grand Hotel Tremezzo, are opening a second exclusive Lake Como property for travelers seeking an idyllic and authentic Italian vacation. Hoteliers Paolo, Antonella, and Valentina De Santis announced exclusively to Travel + Leisure that their sister property to Grand Hotel Tremezzo will be Villa Passalacqua, set to open as a luxury boutique hotel in June 2022.

Perched above the charming village of Moltrasio, Villa Passalacqua sits on land originally owned by Pope Innocent XI, and boasts a rich history of both occupants and visitors. The historic mansion was constructed in the 18th Century by Count Andrea Lucini Passalacqua, and became a popular gathering place for some of Italy's most prominent figures throughout its storied past.

The door to Passalacqua on Lake Como Credit: Courtesy of Passalacqua

Today, Passalacqua is the newest passion project for the acclaimed De Santis hotelier family, who aim to recreate the vintage spirit of the former private residence into modern-day accommodations. The family's vision for Villa Passalacqua is to create a magnificent, timeless dwelling for travelers who wish to experience the unique charm of "vivere Italiano." Guests will be treated to a fresh take on a classic Italian retreat, or 'villeggiatura,' as they bring this historic mansion back to its former grandeur.

The luxury hotel will feature just 24 suites, and each room will be individually designed to perfection. Through meticulous restorations and sharp attention to details, the De Santis family will honor the history of the villa, while also creating a fresh and forward-thinking feel throughout the property that will enchant travelers for centuries to come.

Guests will be able to explore the exquisite beauty of the Passalacqua grounds through hidden tunnels, secret bars, and of course, epic views of the marvelous lake glistening just below the villa.

Aerial of the gardens at Passalacqua on Lake Como at night Credit: Courtesy of Passalacqua

Couples can take romantic strolls through the rose garden or antique orchard, and groups of friends and families can cool off in the stunning swimming pool or improve their backhand at the lakeside tennis court. Additional features that will highlight the natural beauty of the villa will include an open-air gym located in an olive grove, as well outdoor spa treatments, sunrise yoga, and movie nights under the stars.

Exterior of Passalacqua on Lake Como at night Credit: Courtesy of Passalacqua

Of course, no Lake Como residence would be complete without access to the lake, and luckily, Passalacqua has it covered with accommodations fit for the A-list crowd. The private villa will offer guests access to a private dock on the lake, complete with a selection of vintage boats you can choose from to sail through Lake Como in style.