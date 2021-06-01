It's the respite from Manhattan you've been waiting for.

The First Hotel on NYC's Roosevelt Island Is Now Open

Interior and exterior views of the Graduate Hotel on Roosevelt Island in NYC

Roosevelt Island finally has its own hotel — and it's epic.

On June 1, the Graduate Roosevelt Island opened its doors and is now ready for guests to come to explore what the charming island has to offer.

"We're thrilled to be opening our first property of the year at Graduate Roosevelt Island," Ben Weprin, founder and CEO of Graduate Hotels, shared in a statement about the 224 room hotel that sits on the Cornell Tech campus.

Interior and exterior views of the Graduate Hotel on Roosevelt Island in NYC Credit: Steve Freihon Photography

The hotel, Weprin noted, "marks a momentous moment after what has been an incredibly difficult year for both our industry and the city of New York. New York City is one of the greatest cities in the world, and to have the rare opportunity to build something new and offer a fresh perspective on a destination with such a storied past is an honor."

Though the hotel's views are spectacular, so is the building itself. The interior of the hotel blends "Old school and new age, taking inspiration from both the rich history of Roosevelt Island and the future of technology that the Cornell Tech campus embodies," the hotel explained in the statement.

Inside the hotel, guests can see this design idea throughout, including a 12-foot statement sculpture created by Hebru Brantley side-by-side with a gallery of black and white photographs of the Roosevelt family adorning the front desk.

Interior and exterior views of the Graduate Hotel on Roosevelt Island in NYC Credit: Steve Freihon Photography

Inside the 224 guest rooms, visitors will also get that sense of old meets new with the decor, which features lamps with a Morse code of the Cornell fight song on the base, a neon light fixture inspired by a science project from a Cornell alum, floating glass desks, and integrated audiovisual devices.

Beyond spending time in the rooms, guests can also come downstairs to tuck into a tasty meal at the all-day restaurant set to open later this month that serves "vegetable-forward" dishes that take a "farm-first" approach to breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. Or, guests can head upstairs for a delightful treat at the Panorama Room, indoor-outdoor rooftop bar, and lounge with sweeping views of the city.

There will also be plenty of coffee on hand for those who need a caffeine fix thanks to the Poindexter Coffee Bike Cart that will be parked out front offering coffee and a curated selection of morning and afternoon grab-and-go items.

Interior and exterior views of the Graduate Hotel on Roosevelt Island in NYC Credit: Steve Freihon Photography

Interior and exterior views of the Graduate Hotel on Roosevelt Island in NYC Credit: Steve Freihon Photography

"It's an inexplicable feeling to return to our hometown and have a hand in creating a bold, new destination within this great city," Med Abrous and Marc Rose, founders and owners of Call Mom, and the exclusive food and beverage partners at Graduate Roosevelt Island, shared in a statement. "Alongside our longtime partners and collaborators at Graduate Hotels and the Roosevelt Island community, we can't wait to offer a sense of discovery as both locals and visitors experience our restaurant, bar, and spaces in between for world-class cocktails, inventive yet comforting dishes and enveloping hospitality."

Indeed, this hotel may be both the respite that locals need and the luxury experience travelers the world over come to expect from a destination like New York City.

"Roosevelt Island will leave you pleasantly surprised," Weprin said. "It's peaceful, it's green and it's full of curious students and passionate life-long residents. We feel really lucky to be creating a gathering place amidst this unique and inspiring environment. "