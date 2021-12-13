This Iconic Estate in Scotland's Countryside Is Opening a City Townhouse Hotel — Here's a Sneak Peek Inside

Travelers to Scotland will soon get the best of both worlds with the opening of a new hotel bringing countryside flair to the bustling city of Edinburgh.

For the first time in its 96-year history, Gleneagles — a country estate known for its luxurious offerings and four golf courses — is expanding its brand outside of Perthshire, Scotland and into the big city. Set to open in spring 2022, the new Gleneagles Townhouse will be located in Edinburgh's St. Andrew Square and bring new life to a historic building no longer in use.

The bedroom at Gleneagles Townhouse Credit: Courtesy of Gleneagles Townhouse

Gleneagles Townhouse will feature 33 rooms and suites, each with a unique design and layout. While the coveted suites will overlook St. Andrew Square, the entire property is an homage to the building's history as the former home of the British Linen Bank that eventually became the Bank of Scotland.

The Spence at Gleneagles Townhouse Credit: Courtesy of Gleneagles Townhouse

For the last five years, the team of architects and designers at Ennismore Design Studio have worked to restore the building and add all the necessities of the modern traveler, while still keeping the classic look of the original building. Guests can expect decorative moldings, canopy crown headboards, antique lighting, and ornamental gold detailing, alongside original fireplaces and paneling that has been reimagined with new colors and adorned with modern artwork from local artists.

Lamplighters Bar at Gleneagles Townhouse Credit: Courtesy of Gleneagles Townhouse

Beyond the noteworthy design and architectural features, Gleneagles Townhouse will also be home to The Spence, an all-day restaurant, where guests and locals can indulge in Scottish classics with a modern twist. For nighttime entertainment, the new property will encourage revelers to head to Lamplighters, a rooftop bar serving a seasonally rotating cocktail menu. And for those looking to simply unwind, Gleneagles Townhouse is transforming the former bank vault into the ultimate space for health and wellness activities from a yoga studio and gym to a cryotherapy chamber and infrared sauna.

Wellness at Gleneagles Townhouse Credit: Courtesy of Gleneagles Townhouse

An official open date has yet to be set for Gleneagles Townhouse, but you can find more information about the property and start planning your visit by heading to the website here.