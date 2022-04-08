The new ette hotel opens in May 2022 with luxe design, a rooftop restaurant, and a "laundry museum."

A New Orlando Hotel Opens Next Month — and It's Unlike Any Other Spot in the City

Interior of a king room at the new ette hotel, Orlando

Orlando is, of course, known as the theme park capital of the world, but if you'd like to experience a whole new side of the city — one that is decidedly more peaceful and serene, check out the new ette hotel, slated to open in early May.

From the lush vines welcoming guests at the entryway to the Italian marble-laden lobby space, this 126-room property is all about understated luxury and sophisticated design. The hotel is conveniently located about four miles south of Orlando's famous theme parks, so it's the perfect base to explore the city. The rooms and suites are decorated in an organic palette and sleek furnishings, with some featuring Peloton bikes and Technogym weights. Plush bedding, Frette towels, and Le Labo and Salt & Stone products soothe the senses and up the comfort level in the spacious rooms. A Tuscan-inspired courtyard leads to the pool area — the perfect spot to soak in the warm Floridian sun surrounded by swaying palms and lush greenery.

The lobby at the new ette hotel, Orlando Credit: Courtesy of ette hotel

Need something even more relaxing? Head to the hotel's tranquil spa for a soothing treatment, and indulge in a massage or a rejuvenating facial.

"At every turn, ette will surprise and delight guests," Alex Ekbatani, CEO of ette hotel, said in a press release shared with Travel + Leisure. "Every detail has been thoughtfully crafted to holistically uplift the guest experience. We've sourced and selected the best partners and premium products for our dining, spa, and in-room offerings."

The cafe inside the new ette hotel, Orlando Credit: Courtesy of ette hotel

And speaking of dining, guests will have plenty to choose from. The hotel's rooftop mixology bar and restaurant, LIPA, treats patrons to Asian haute cuisine and innovative mocktails in line with the property's wellness-focused, zero-alcohol approach. Another reason to visit LIPA? The gorgeous city views — some of the best in Orlando.

Interior of Salt at the new ette hotel, Orlando Credit: Courtesy of ette hotel

On the hotel's main floor, Salt & The Cellar focuses on traditional Mediterranean cuisine, led by acclaimed chef Akira Back. Other hotel amenities include a state-of-the-art gym, a library, a coffee shop, and a "laundry museum," an open-concept laundry facility that allows guests to observe how their linens and towels are folded and pressed.

"We are in the business of customized service and the most luxurious details," Ekbatani noted. "ette is the culmination of my five-star global travel experiences melded with unique, innovative concepts and elements to create a sense of place that's earthy, true, timeless, and elegant (ette)."

Interior of a queen room at the new ette hotel, Orlando Credit: Courtesy of ette hotel