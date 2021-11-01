A Brand-new Auberge Resort Is Opening in Mexico's Riviera Maya — and Every Room Has a Waterfront View

Bright sun, white sand, and blue seas — sounds ideal for the holiday season, no? In December, Auberge Resorts Collection is debuting its latest luxury resort in Mexico, located in the new Kanai development in the Riviera Maya. And it's the perfect place for a winter escape this year.

Etéreo, the Spanish word for "ethereal" or heavenly, is built into a lush mangrove forest that abuts a white-sand beach. This stretch of beach is particularly appealing in that the region's largest reef is just 250 feet into the Caribbean Sea from shore.

Exterior view of Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection Credit: Courtesy of Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection

There are 75 studios and suites here, each of which has a view of the water (where the Gulf of Mexico meets the Caribbean Sea), which is a rarity for often-crowded Riviera Maya resorts, plus private outdoor space to take in those vistas. Studios are 875 square feet, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that blur the line between indoor and outdoor environments, private plunge pools, and carved wooden walls by artist Manuel Felguérez. Suites start at 1,375 square feet and go up to 3,925 square feet, and they come with the added bonus of butler service. (Plus, the two- and three-bedroom penthouses also have outdoor hot tubs on their main bedrooms' private terraces.) All of the accommodations are outfitted with furniture, art, and decor crafted by local artisans.

Dining at Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection Credit: Courtesy of Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection

As for on-site culinary offerings, Etéreo has the Mayan-inspired restaurant Itzam, alongside four specialty dining options: the El Carrito cart that sells coffee, (boozy!) paletas, agua frescas, and cocktails; the poolside Alberca for light bites and cocktails; Che Che, which specializes in Nikkei cuisine that blends Japanese, Peruvian, and Brazilian elements; and El Changarro, which offers in-sand dining and a menu based on the local catch of the day. For wellness, there's Sana, an Auberge Spa — and, of course, there's the beach and the sea, so you can spend your afternoon snorkeling the nearby reef.

Dining by a pool at Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection Credit: Courtesy of Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection

The hotel also brings pop-up activities to the property, from Mayan fireside blessings and equinox ceremonies to performances by local musicians. Staff can also arrange all manner of Riviera Maya excursions, like cenote safaris, biking adventures, and even tours of the local design scene.

Ready to book your stay? Rates start at $1,299 per night, and reservations for December 2021 and beyond can be made here.