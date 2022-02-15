A New All-inclusive Luxury Resort Is Opening on 100 Acres in the Catskills — and We Got a Sneak Peek

There will soon be a new way to experience the natural beauty of the Catskills with the upscale touches of a luxury getaway. The Chatwal Lodge, an all-inclusive getaway about 110 miles northwest of New York City near the town of Bethel, will open on Apr. 1, 2022 on 100 protected acres surrounding the Toronto Reservoir Lake.

Eleven accommodations — a combination of rooms and suites — will open as part of the first phase of the Steve Dubrovsky-designed lodge. Each space will feature calming aesthetics inspired by the Catskills, like vaulted ceilings and arched windows surrounding the beds with hand-carved headboards and Saatva mattresses covered with cashmere and alpaca throws. A few of the suites will also have private decks overlooking the lake, outdoors showers, and soaking tubs, in addition to a kitchen, dining area, mini bar, fireplace, flat-screen TVs, and internet access.

Exterior of Chapin Estate

A living room inside of Chatwal Lodge

The rate, which starts at $1,200 per night based on double occupancy, includes three daily meals (plus wine, Champagne, and liquor) with a different experience at each meal. Breakfast is all about the classics, while lunch can be a choice of dining at farm-to-table Rustic Grill or packed as a picnic. Dinner is a three-course meal with family-style side dishes. There's also a daily afternoon tea service featuring scones with local blueberries and Sable cookies made from local butter. They're all the brainchild of chef Jesse Kloskey, an alum of Michelin-starred Napa Valley restaurants, who will oversee the lodge's culinary offerings with a focus on sourcing and foraging from the on-site gardens and streams.

A bedroom inside of Chatwal Lodge

Guests will also have access to the 4,400-square-foot activity center from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m daily with games like billiards, chess, shuffleboard, skeeball, pinball, and duckpin bowling, as well as a movie screening room, reading nooks, and a self-serve bar with snacks. There's also a fitness room with Peloton bikes, a Smith machine, and free weights. Use of paddle boards, kayaks, and canoes are available all day and guided sunset tours of the lake are also offered.

Experiences of every kind can also be arranged, ranging from stargazing tours with the Catskills Astronomy Club's president John Kocijanski, birdwatching tours with the Sullivan County Audubon Society, guided fishing trips, horseback riding, farmers market visits, and even access to shows at nearby Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, site of the original Woodstock Festival. Spa and wellness treatments are also provided in-room from the renown Y01 Health Resort, also located nearby.

Sitting within the gated residential community of The Chapin Estate, The Chatwal Lodge brings the upscale lifestyle of Dream Hotel Group's The Chatwal, a Luxury Collection hotel in Manhattan into the great outdoors.

Swinging Bridge Resevoir from above the Lake Club dock

"Born as a rustic and refined country retreat to complement our award-winning New York City flagship, The Chatwal Lodge is a beautiful haven where luxury meets nature unlike anywhere else in the Catskills," Dream Hotel Group chairman Sant Singh Chatwal said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "The debut of The Chatwal Lodge has been a vision of ours for a long time, and we are thrilled to launch our newest property this spring season."