This New Cape Cod Hotel Is in One of the Most Beautiful Victorian Mansions We've Ever Seen

Cape Cod is the ultimate New England summer vacation destination. With 560 miles of pristine beaches, charming coastal towns, a vibrant arts scene, rich history, and idyllic landscapes, this hook-shaped peninsula in southeast Massachusetts has plenty to offer travelers who flock here to relax and recharge.

So, if your upcoming summer plans include a visit to Cape Cod, consider staying at Chapter House, a luxury boutique hotel that reopened on April 1 after an extensive renovation.

Inside Chapter House with exterior views Credit: Courtesy of Chapter House

Inside Chapter House with exterior views Credit: Courtesy of Chapter House

This historic inn, located in quaint Yarmouth Port, dates back to 1716. Inspired by classic New England cottages, Chapter House consists of two buildings and features 21 guest rooms and suites. The Main House, a traditional three-story Victorian mansion with a porch, treats its guests to garden views and elegant, coastal-inspired interiors, while the Carriage House oozes a classic Cape Cod beach vibe.

Inside Chapter House with exterior views Credit: Courtesy of Chapter House

Inside Chapter House with exterior views Credit: Courtesy of Chapter House

"Over the last year and a half, Cape Cod has seen a significant increase in travelers seeking intimate accommodation options. Opening Chapter House this spring allows us to provide a bespoke experience for first-time visitors and returning guests," Phil Baxter, principal at Baxter Hospitality, the company behind Chapter House, said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "When restoring the property, it was important we honor the inn's storied past and share our appreciation for the Cape's history while also incorporating modern touches and comforts."

The chic bar at the hotel's lobby serves inventive twists on classic cocktails and a selection of beer and wine. Grab a drink and enjoy it outside by the firepit or curled up in a chair on the inn's sprawling lawn. And speaking of the lawn, it boasts 10,000 square feet, so there's plenty of space from which to watch the exceptional sunsets.

Inside Chapter House with exterior views Credit: Courtesy of Chapter House

Chapter House is close to six of Cape Cod's best beaches as well as several museums and restaurants.