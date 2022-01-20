This New Resort Will Have the Longest Lazy River in Cabo — With a Waterfront View

Travelers often head to Los Cabos for whale watching, hiking, surfing, and of course, fun in the sun. No matter what draws visitors to this idyllic Mexican destination, those who choose to book a stay at Villa La Valencia will have a new attraction to keep them busy: the longest lazy river in Cabo.

Stretching out over 1,148 feet, this lazy river is also an infinity pool overlooking the Sea of Cortez. If guests can tear themselves away from the pool, they'll find other areas to relax, like the property's additional beachfront infinity pool, the adults-only pool, or one of the four Jacuzzis. The spa also has a hydrotherapy circuit, perfect for pre-treatment unwinding.

Villa La Valencia Beach Resort and Spa Pools in Cabo Credit: Courtesy of The Villa Group

Villa La Valencia is located on El Tule beach between Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo. With the Sea of Cortez right at their doorstep, guests can grab kayaks, paddle boards, snorkels, and boogie boards from the resort to explore the water.

Scheduled to open its doors on Feb. 15, Villa La Valencia will be one of the newest luxury resorts in Los Cabos. In addition to these noteworthy water features, the resort welcomes guests with 308 single- and multi-bedroom accommodations, most of which offer views of the Sea of Cortez.

Villa La Valencia will also have an all-inclusive option, though guests can also opt for a more traditional, a la carte booking. With either choice, guests will have access to five bars and four dining venues, including Latitude 23.5, where the main focuses are high-quality steak and locally sourced ingredients, and poolside restaurant Coralle.

For more information about this resort and to start booking your stay, head to the Villa La Valencia website.