Nantucket Is Getting a New Hotel Just in Time for Summer — and We Got a First Look Inside

Nantucket is getting a brand-new boutique hotel just in time for summer.

Blue Iris, a 12-key hotel located in the heart of Nantucket, will open its doors to guests in the coming months, bringing with it plenty of luxury offerings.

"We are excited to open our doors to guests this summer in this beautifully restored property in the heart of Nantucket's historical district. This quiet and upscale hotel will be a tranquil getaway from the hustle and bustle of town steps away," Jason Brown, a managing partner at Blue Flag, the property's owner, shared in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure.

Nantucket's Blue Iris suite, interiors and patio dining Credit: Courtesy of blue flag Partners

Each of the hotel's oversized suites and single-family hotel rooms come bathed in seaside flair, including its patio garden, which features a Mediterranean-inspired tiled fountain adorned with the hotel's namesake flower, the Blue Iris.

In the rooms, guests will find plush furnishings and those relaxing ocean hues once again, all there in an effort to make for the most tranquil getaway possible.

"We chose furniture, fabrics, and materials that are designed to relax and enliven the experienced traveler — a soothing coastal color palette, a custom Murano iris-glass chandelier in the entry, Portuguese-inspired textiles and tiles, well-worn brass accents, and artfully painted brush strokes on the walls of the halls that guide you to your room; all housed in the historical context of this beautifully restored vacation estate on Hussey Street," Brad Guidi, also a managing partner at Blue Flag, added.

A tall grass landscape and blue skies with Nantucket homes peaking through the grass Credit: Matt Kisiday

The hotel is set to open in May 2022. Rates for a king room start at $450, and you can book your stay here after April 15, when bookings go live.