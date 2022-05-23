'Beach Caves' Just Opened on This Island in Spain — With Waterfront Rooms and Next-level Design

When it first opened in late 2021, Six Senses Ibiza ushered in a new era on its namesake island. Offering a fresh take on experiencing the Balearic archipelago's most storied destination, the wellness-driven property eschewed the island's past reputation as a raucous nightlife destination and instead offered community-based wellness events more reflective of the island's future, from yin yoga and shamanic dance classes to creative workshops like pottery- and candle-making.

Six Senses Ibiza Beach Caves Credit: Courtesy of Six Senses

The next evolution of the property just launched with the May 2022 debut of the Beach Caves at Six Senses Ibiza, a secluded, six-room hotel and lifestyle destination within the resort. To bring the ambitious project to life, the brand tapped the distinguished hospitality pioneer Ben Pundole, formerly the vice president of Edition Hotels, who has been visiting Ibiza since he was a child. "The Beach Caves is like no other destination in Ibiza," Pundole told Travel + Leisure. "It's elegant but approachable, fun yet eclectic, and — most importantly — unapologetically Ibizan."

Pundole, along with his business partners Michelle Reiss and Shiry Yosef, worked directly with the Ibiza-based creative studio AD, founded by local residents Alexeja Pozzoni and Diego Alonso, to bring this hotel-within-a-hotel to life. The result is something like a canvas for the island's creatives to showcase their unique stamp of craftsmanship. Within the Beach Caves restaurant and terrace bar, for example, a mural by the artist Carlito Dalceggio is the star of the show: As the sun moves throughout the day, the shades of the mural's golden strokes evolve, dancing in the Ibizan glow.

The eatery — helmed by chef Fernando Coradazzi, who serves small plates like smoked lobster carpaccio and cured seabass tacos topped with cilantro and citrusy yuzu — is built for long, leisurely lunches in the sun and glamorous dinners late into the evening. Across the hall is a private dining room and bar, a day-to-night venue where guests can enjoy a mixology program crafted by drinks expert Davide Segat, as well as a curated selection of agave distillates like tequila and mezcal. At the bar, quirky design elements shine, like a double-rattan chair framed by a set of ceramic cats: a gold and onyx leopard and a shiny black panther.

Six Senses Ibiza Beach Caves Credit: Courtesy of Six Senses

Farther down the hall is perhaps the most enticing offering at the Beach Caves: the Xarraca Room, a nightlife venue offering cultural programming with a focus on art and music, as well a state-of-the-art recording studio for invited guests of the artists-in-residence program.

Six Senses Ibiza Beach Caves Credit: Courtesy of Six Senses

In addition to being a creative outlet for both locals and visitors of the island, the Beach Caves will double down on Six Senses Ibiza's sustainability efforts. Not only does the project have a commitment to remain free of single-use plastics, but a portion of revenue also goes to support organizations like the Lonely Whale Foundation and Project Zero, as well as local community programs like the Happy Hippie Cat sanctuary.