This New, Midcentury Modern Hotel in Palm Springs Is Perfect for West Coast Road Trippers
And the 14-room boutique hotel is for adults only.
Palm Springs, California is already an adult's playground filled with golf courses, world-class spas, plenty of hiking trails, and incredible art and design. Soon, travelers headed to the area, especially as part of a quintessential West Coast road trip, will find Azure Sky, a forthcoming boutique hotel adding to the already stylish landscape.
Originally built in 1959, Azure Sky will open its doors this winter as a fully renovated, midcentury modern hotel with 14 rooms, only accepting guests who are over 21. The design of this boutique property speaks to their decision to create an adults-only atmosphere. As guests enter Azure Sky, they'll be greeted by a premium cocktail bar and cozy fireplace, accented by vintage lighting and custom woodwork. Making their way through the lobby, guests will come to the focal point of the property: a 4,500-square-foot pool with a large, inviting jacuzzi. Guests looking to gather outdoors will also find two additional courtyards, as well as two fire pits, lounge seating, and chaise lounges littering the property.
The 14 guest rooms range in size from 225 to 620 square feet and include five one-bedroom suites. Twelve of the rooms feature small, fully equipped kitchenettes for en suite cooking, while 11 of them also offer outdoor patios with hammocks and a space for hanging out with friends and family. Other design elements added during the property upgrade include walk-in showers with white, green, and black mosaic tile; concrete sink counters; custom millwork; built-in beds; stone tile flooring; and midcentury-inspired design accents. And as an homage to the landscape that surrounds Azure Sky, the rooms have a neutral color palette reminiscent of the desert.
Located specifically in South Palm Springs, Azure Sky guests can easily access all the action of nearby downtown Palm Springs, while still enjoying a sanctuary-like, secluded property. Several neighboring hotels, bars, and restaurants are also within walking distance.
This is the first Palm Springs property for Acme Hospitality, which manages a collection of boutique food, beverage, and hotel concepts in Santa Barbara, California and Nevada.
For more details on the new property, visit azureskyhotel.com.
