NYC's Most-anticipated Luxury Hotel Now Has an Opening Date — and We Got a First Look Inside

Eager hotel aficionados need wait no longer — Aman has finally set the opening date for its long-awaited debut in New York City.

Aman New York will welcome its first guests on August 2, becoming the luxury hotel brand's third property in the United States, following Amangani in Jackson, Wyoming, and Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah.

Aman is perhaps best known for its elegant resorts set amid breathtaking landscapes all over the world, from the beaches of Asia to the mountains of Bhutan, but it's more recently brought its ultra-luxe design sensibilities and serene spas to the urban market, opening Aman Tokyo in 2014.

"Following the success of the multi-award-winning Aman Tokyo, our strategy to bring the coveted Aman lifestyle to urban destinations continues apace," Vlad Doronin, chairman and CEO of Aman, said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure.

Interior of the premier suite at the Aman New York Credit: Courtesy of Aman Resorts

For the New York hotel, Aman transformed the historic Crown Building on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue into an 83-room, 22-residence sanctuary. Built in 1921 by architecture firm Warren & Wetmore, which was also responsible for the city's Grand Central Station, the building has an art deco exterior. But Aman's Eastern design roots permeate the interior, thanks to designer Jean-Michel Gathy.

Guests are whisked from the street to the 14th-floor lobby, a double-height space off which sit Aman's dining and entertainment venues, including Italian restaurant Arva, Japanese washoku restaurant Nama, the Wine Library, and the Jazz Club. These spaces will be surrounded by a wraparound Garden Terrace, which will provide 7,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor space with fire pits and reflecting pools. Aman New York will also have a three-story flagship Aman Spa, which the hotel brand has deemed "the most comprehensive realization of Aman's wellness philosophy in the Western Hemisphere."

You might think the 83 guest suites are an afterthought compared to the sensational public spaces, but they're monumental in their own right. Among some of the largest accommodations in New York City, the suites will each have their own working fireplace — a first for the city — as well as a standalone soaking tub and marble rain shower in their bathrooms. In the living spaces, the suites will feature a mural by contemporary artist Ryoko Adachi that riffs on the iconic work "Pine Trees" (Shōrin-zu byōbu), a 15th-century painting by acclaimed artist Hasegawa Tōhaku that was designated a National Treasure by Japan in 1952.

Room details of the new rooms at Aman New York Credit: Courtesy of Aman Resorts

Interior of the bathroom at the Aman New York Credit: Courtesy of Aman Resorts

"A milestone opening, Aman New York marks our greatest investment into a single destination to date," Doronin said. "The hotel introduces an entirely new concept to the city through expansive and unmatched amenities, which propels the brand forward, delivering a guest experience like no other."

Aman's urban expansion doesn't stop with New York. The brand has plans to open Aman Nai Lert Bangkok in 2023 and Aman Miami in 2024.