These All-inclusive Resorts Are Now Bookable With Points — Just in Time for a Summer Vacation

If you've been sitting on a hoard of Hyatt points, now's the time to use them. The hospitality company's loyalty program, World of Hyatt, just announced that more than 100 AMR collection all-inclusive resorts are joining the World of Hyatt family and will soon be available for award bookings. Hyatt just acquired the AMR Collection in November 2021, taking a huge step into the world of all-inclusives. And now, loyal Hyatt members can reap the rewards by using their points toward these all-inclusive properties.

The hotels will be introduced to the World of Hyatt awards booking program in phases. The first phase, which launched April 4, includes six resorts in the Cancun area: Secrets Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort, Secrets The Vine Cancun, Dreams Natura Resort & Spa, Dreams Sapphire Resort & Spa, Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort, and Zoëtry Paraiso de la Bonita Riviera Maya.

More than 50 more resorts across the Americas will join the initial six beginning on May 9, with European resorts — including properties in Greece and Spain — to follow later this year.

"With unprecedented demand for leisure travel, the popularity of all-inclusive resorts has grown immensely as travelers seek convenient, personalized, fulfilling, and effortless travel experiences," Amy Weinberg, Hyatt's senior vice president of loyalty, brand marketing, and consumer insights, said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "We've heard from guests that they appreciate the smooth experience of all-inclusive resorts, which take the guesswork out of planning meals or excursions leaving more time to relax and recharge. With the addition of these luxury brands to World of Hyatt, our members will have even more options for rewarding experiences."

The seven all-inclusive brands in the AMR Collection joining the World of Hyatt are Zoëtry, Secrets, Breathless, Dreams, Vivid, Alua, and Sunscape, which have properties in the Caribbean, the Americas, and Europe. There are already two all-inclusive brands bookable through the Hyatt loyalty program: Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva.