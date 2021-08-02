Brooklyn Just Got a New Hotel — and It Might Be the Trendiest Haunt in the Borough

One of the hippest hotel chains just opened in Downtown Brooklyn.

Ace Hotel Brooklyn, the latest opening for the Ace Hotel chain, has finally opened in the Boerum Hill neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York. The new location stands near some of the best destinations in the neighborhood, including the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Barclays Center, and many different local shops and restaurants.

Ace Hotel Brooklyn Credit: Courtesy of Ace Hotel

The 13-story property has 287 rooms, all with an in-room art program, plus a lobby that's open to the public with multiple bars, an art gallery, and additional food and beverage options.

Ace Hotel Brooklyn Credit: Courtesy of Ace Hotel

Ace Hotel Brooklyn Credit: Courtesy of Ace Hotel

"We see Brooklyn as it's own city, filled with so much hope, possibility, and excitement for the future. Ace Brooklyn has been a labor of love — a gorgeous building in many ways a reunion and a reinvention, and one we're delighted to share with our guests and neighbors as the evolution of Ace Hotel," said Brad Wilson, president of Ace Hotel Group, in a statement. "We're proud to have filled its spaces with the talents of many collaborators across art, design, and culture; it's a testament and tribute to the irrepressible creative energy of the borough, and a firm investment in its future."

Ace Brooklyn was designed by longtime Ace collaborators Roman and Williams, as well as Stonehill Taylor. As with other Ace Hotel properties, Ace Brooklyn's interiors are perfectly complementary to the surrounding neighborhood, including metal, glass, and concrete touches and textures throughout, as well as raw and understated furnishings in the guest rooms. The facade of the building has a custom ceramic mural created by artist Stan Bitters and a light installation created by Roman and Willians, inspired by the Hotel Okura in Tokyo.

Ace Hotel Brooklyn Credit: Courtesy of Ace Hotel

The lobby features vintage and custom seating for guests and locals, half-moon windows, lots of natural light, and artworks by Verdan Jakšić. The guest rooms include custom sofas and chairs, cotton bedding, and minimalist fixtures. And, like other Ace Hotel, guest rooms also include D'Angelico Guitars, Music Hall turntables, and vinyl record selections from Rough Trade.

The Gallery at Ace Hotel Brooklyn will also showcase works by artists that are featured in the guest rooms, starting with textile works by Cynthia Alberto and Weaving Hand in August 2021.

For more information or to book a room, visit the Ace Hotel Brooklyn website.