San Francisco's Newest Luxury Hotel Has a Gorgeous Restaurant and Waterfront Views — See Inside

This June, 1 Hotels expanded its California presence, opening the doors to its second property in the Golden State on San Francisco's Embarcadero. The Starwood-owned brand — which now has nine properties in its collection, including the just-opened 1 Hotel Nashville and more residential-style 1 Homes in Cabo (currently in its preview phase) — aims to bring a sustainability-rooted sanctuary into city destinations. And, really, few destinations align with that ethos more than San Francisco.

Where Mission Street meets the Embarcadero, the building that formerly housed Hotel Vitale has been completely transformed with design that brings in repurposed materials (think: 7,000 square feet of salvaged wood flooring in the lobby, actual moss framing the doors to each of the 200 guest rooms, and wall coverings sourced from within the steel poles that once held up the old San Francisco Bay Bridge).

Perhaps the best feature of the rooms — livened up with lovely plants, Bamford bath products, and Kassatex linens — is what's on the outside: exceptional views of the San Francisco Bay and, of course, the Bay Bridge. Even when the views in San Francisco are clouded by fog, the picturesque moodiness of the city is a treat, and guests with Bay Bridge King, Waterfront King, and Studio King rooms all have enviable vantages, as do those staying in any of the 14 suites. The crown jewel is the Ferry House Suite — every top-tier suite at a 1 Hotel is named for a specific "house" — which has a stunning eighth-floor deck overlooking the Ferry Building and water beyond.

Finally, indoor-outdoor restaurant Terrene, adorned with hanging plants and handmade sconces, is now open to the public following its grand opening on July 18. Harnessing the power of Northern California wines and spirits (there's a list of cocktails made only with booze and botanicals sourced within 50 miles) and the rooftop chef's garden, the menu exalts local produce, which is only fitting for a restaurant open across from the iconic Ferry Plaza Farmers Market. The gorgeous space transitions beautifully from day to night, with a tea-light-covered patio opposite the Embarcadero, a coffee and small plates bar that's open during the day, and a separate east-facing lounge — the perfect spot to take in the city by the bay.

1 Hotel San Francisco and on-site restaurant Terrene are now open, with rooms from $500 a night. You can book your room here, or make a dinner reservation here.