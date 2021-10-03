This New Paris Hotel Is Set to Open Inside the Louvre Post Office Building — and Suites Will Have Stunning Eiffel Tower Views

Good things come to those who wait, and after eight years of patience, visitors to Paris can finally check into a brand-new hotel with a location that's both iconic and historic: the 19th-century Louvre post office building.

The long-awaited Hôtel Madame Rêve, which will open its doors in late October in Paris' fashionable 1st arrondissement, is expected to attract a trendy crowd with designer boutiques, impressive museums, cozy cafes, and plenty of restaurants all nearby. With its strong ties to the Louvre, the hotel also plans to work with the museum to create exclusive experiences for guests.

View of Notre Dame from a suite at Hôtel Madame Rêve Credit: Jerome Galland/Courtesy of Hôtel Madame Rêve

A suite at Hôtel Madame Rêve Credit: Jerome Galland/Courtesy of Hôtel Madame Rêve

For accommodations, guests can take their pick among the 82 design-focused rooms, including 19 suites on the top floor that overlook the property's vertical sky garden or Parisian cityscape below. For the best eye candy, opt for the suites with views over well-known attractions like the Eiffel Tower, Sacré-Coeur, and Notre-Dame.

The rooftop at Hôtel Madame Rêve Credit: Quentin Carnicelli /Courtesy of Hôtel Madame Rêve

Luckily, the suites aren't the only spot where guests can catch a glimpse of these dreamy Parisian cityscapes. Hôtel Madame Rêve will also feature a fourth-floor roof terrace with 360-degree views of the city. This expansive deck will also have a bar, so guests can sip on their favorite cocktail while taking in the sights.

When it comes time to enjoy a meal, guests won't have to leave the property to take their taste buds on a trip around the world. On the ground level, a 19th-century café will serve Mediterranean-style fare all day. For those who want to dine al fresco, the eatery has an open-air terrace that stretches onto a private, pedestrian-only street. Meanwhile, a more modernized experience can be found on the third floor, at a high-tech, 21st-century restaurant and bar serving Japanese-influenced cuisine.

A suite at Hôtel Madame Rêve Credit: Jerome Galland/Courtesy of Hôtel Madame Rêve

Rooms at Hôtel Madame Rêve start at $590 per night and are currently available for booking. For more information, head to the hotel's official website.