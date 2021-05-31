London-born design star Luke Edward Hall brought his signature aesthetic to a new hotel in Paris’s 10th Arrondissement.

Hôtel Les Deux Gares Is the Coolest, and Most Colorful, New Place to Stay in Paris

The hotel’s lobby is a riot of colors, patterns, and textures.

The colorful and pattern-filled lobby of the Hotel les deus Gares in Paris

Leopard print sofas. Candy-cane-striped headboards. Ebonized antique furniture. There are few decorators who could bring together such disparate accents in a way that feels cohesive, much less chic. But for Luke Edward Hall—who dreamed up these eccentric, maximalist interiors for the just-opened Hôtel Les Deux Gares (doubles from $147), in Paris's Little India neighborhood—it's all about having an inspiring backstory.

Portrait of Luke Edward Hall wearing a striped sweater; classic Paris facade of the Hotel les deus Gares From left: Luke Edward Hall at Hôtel Les Deux Gares; the property’s elegant façade. | Credit: Benoît Linero/Courtesy of Hôtel Les Deux Gares

"I imagined the building belonging to a Parisian collector who spent his life traveling and has now opened his home up to guests," he says. To bring his vision to life, Hall scoured the flea markets of Paris, scooping up drink trolleys, mirrors, and other décor.

He couldn't resist collaborating with some beloved English brands, too—like Wilton Carpets. "I love the magic of hotels," he adds, "and Paris is one of my favorite cities. So it's been a dream to work on this project."

Detail of a striped headboard, pillows, and printed wall sconce in a Paris Hotel A quirky sconce designed by Hall. | Credit: Benoît Linero/Courtesy of Hôtel Les Deux Gares

Here, Hall shares some of his favorite addresses in the city.

A Perfect Night out

"Aux Deux Amis (entrées $23–$27) does excellent French bistro food with a Spanish influence in a very cool setting—all 1970s neon lighting, Formica surfaces, and tiled floors. And you can't beat Bar Hemingway at the Ritz for a martini."

Take the Scenic Route

"I often do a walking loop in the morning, starting at Café Kitsune in Palais-Royal, where I'll grab a coffee and a pistachio madeleine. Then I'll cross the Pont du Sarrousel to peruse the shops along Quai Voltaire."

Book Browsing