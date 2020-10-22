Voting in Person in Los Angeles? Do It at the Historic Hotel Figueroa
Then celebrate with a poolside drink.
The Hotel Figueroa in downtown Los Angeles is doing its part to help Californians do their civic duty.
From Oct. 30 through Nov. 3, the historic hotel — a Travel + Leisure 2020 World’s Best Award winner — is transforming its premier ballroom into 2,100 square feet of socially-distanced voting space.
Californians will be able to cast their votes in-person at the hotel from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct. 30 through Nov. 2. Socially-distanced voting booths will open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 3 (Election Day) and close at 8:00 p.m.
The hotel is requiring face masks indoors and has built 10-feet of social distance into its coronavirus prevention protocols. “We are humbled to be able to offer a safe space to help facilitate socially-distanced voter turnout and engagement during this historic election,” Hotel Figueroa’s Managing Director, Connie Wang, said in a statement.
Hotel Figueroa is among several hotels across the U.S. that are hosting in-person voting this year as an increasing number of properties look to repurpose spaces emptied by the pandemic.
The Hotel Figueroa opened as a YWCA hostel in 1926 and has served as a meeting spot for several local women's groups over the years. Nowadays, it's a Spanish Colonial downtown oasis that conjures up images of Casablanca just a few blocks from the Staples Center. The hotel has 268 rooms and serves up drinks from a poolside bar that’ll make you feel like you’ve escaped to Tangier.
If that isn’t enough to make you want to add a staycation or workation to your voting day, Hotel Figueroa offers both California resident discounts and work-from-hotel pricing.