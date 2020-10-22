Voting in Person in Los Angeles? Do It at the Historic Hotel Figueroa

The Hotel Figueroa in downtown Los Angeles is doing its part to help Californians do their civic duty.

From Oct. 30 through Nov. 3, the historic hotel — a Travel + Leisure 2020 World’s Best Award winner — is transforming its premier ballroom into 2,100 square feet of socially-distanced voting space.

Californians will be able to cast their votes in-person at the hotel from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct. 30 through Nov. 2. Socially-distanced voting booths will open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 3 (Election Day) and close at 8:00 p.m.

The hotel is requiring face masks indoors and has built 10-feet of social distance into its coronavirus prevention protocols. “We are humbled to be able to offer a safe space to help facilitate socially-distanced voter turnout and engagement during this historic election,” Hotel Figueroa’s Managing Director, Connie Wang, said in a statement.

Hotel Figueroa is among several hotels across the U.S. that are hosting in-person voting this year as an increasing number of properties look to repurpose spaces emptied by the pandemic.

The Hotel Figueroa opened as a YWCA hostel in 1926 and has served as a meeting spot for several local women's groups over the years. Nowadays, it's a Spanish Colonial downtown oasis that conjures up images of Casablanca just a few blocks from the Staples Center. The hotel has 268 rooms and serves up drinks from a poolside bar that’ll make you feel like you’ve escaped to Tangier.

If that isn’t enough to make you want to add a staycation or workation to your voting day, Hotel Figueroa offers both California resident discounts and work-from-hotel pricing.