Sleep Surrounded by Live Greenery and Calming Artwork in This Serene LA Hotel Suite

There may be no better place for a restorative night's sleep in Downtown Los Angeles.

Hotel Figueroa in Downtown Los Angeles has created the ultimate art experience with the launch of its Featured Artist Suite, where guests can sleep among nature as well as art, with living plants, trellises, and a chandelier draped with Spanish moss.

The total effect is calming, starting with the painting over the bed — a lush image of a grass-covered reclining figure, perhaps a subliminal suggestion to relax.

Hotel Figueroa Featured Artist Suite, Ruthanna Hopper's The Emergence Credit: Tanveer Badal

Original works by Shyama Golden, the hotel's 2021 Featured Artist, adorn the walls in both the sitting area and the bedroom of the suite — whimsical, decorative, colorful art. As Featured Artist, her work, described as "magical realism," is also on view in the hallway that takes guests to the new Sparrow Italian restaurant and the poolside La Casita.

I was taken by one of her pieces, sort of a love at first sight reaction, several months ago, and a print is now on my wall at home. On a background of lavender shades, a variety of women sit on the curling branches of a mango tree doing fairly ordinary things in an extraordinary way.

Hotel Figueroa's commitment to art is noticeable throughout the property, beginning with the outside wall overlooking the pool, painted in shades of blue and peach in a lively tropical pattern. The 14-story high custom motif was designed by U.K.-based muralist Bella Gomez. The lobby, seating areas, and even the registration desk are surrounded by paintings, prints, sculpture, and photographs. The hotel's elevator doors feature hand-painted designs by local women artists such as Gabby B-Vasquez.

A fascinating collection of black and white photos takes viewers back to the founding of the hotel in 1926 as a place for solo female travelers — during a time when women were prohibited from traveling without a male chaperone. Nearly a century later, Hotel Figueroa continues to build on its history of feminist spirit, with the Featured Artist Series Exhibit and commitment to Los Angeles- and California-based women artists. It's a hotel, art gallery, and museum. For locals, Hotel Figueroa has become a place to work, enjoy a cocktail, meet friends, or browse the art for a meditative break during the day.

Honoring its history with architectural elements that blend seamlessly into modern updates, Hotel Figueroa's dining venues are changing along with guests' tastes. The latest addition on the culinary side is Sparrow, serving Coastal Italian dishes, joining La Casita poolside lounge, and all day Cafe Fig.