With these new suites, you won’t have to choose between city and nature.

The Best Hotel in Rome Just Debuted New Suites Overlooking Its Stunning Gardens

Hotel de Russie, a Rocco Forte property named the No. 1 stay in Rome according to Travel + Leisure's most recent World's Best Awards, just unveiled new suites overlooking its iconic gardens. The hotel has long been known for its stunning secret jardin with redolent pine trees, orange trees, rose bushes, and other flourishing greenery. The tiered garden was recently revamped by architect Giuseppe Valadier, and its restoration inspired even more verdant changes inside the hotel, namely, the seven new Garden Suites and renovated lobby, both featuring lush, nature-inspired designs.

New Garden Suite at Hotel de Russie Credit: Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels

The hotel is built around the garden, making this hotel one of the few places where guests pine for a suite facing away from the city. The blue Roman sky and the green garden provide a soothing, peaceful atmosphere in the midst of a somewhat hectic city. Olga Polizzi, Rocco Forte Hotels' director of design, brought these serene colors inside the hotel during the recent renovation.

"Hotel de Russie's garden — the true heart of the hotel — is where much of the inspiration for the color comes from with lots of greens in varying tones, lighter yellows, and teals to bring the outdoor tranquility of the garden into the interiors of the suites," Polizzi exclusively tells Travel + Leisure.

New Garden Suite at Hotel de Russie Credit: Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels

The garden's first designs, which Polizzi calls "extraordinary," also inspire the suites' decor.

"My inspiration came from the original design by the extraordinary Tomasso Ziffer, the suites' location overlooking Hotel de Russie's peaceful garden, and the city of Rome itself," she says. "Combining these elements was key in order to achieve a balance of traditional classicism and more modern, accented features."

The balance comes from comfortable, plush seating with charming, original cushions by Fornasetti, Toscana armchairs, and eye-catching lamps from Fontana Arte, alongside modern furniture and luxurious fabrics. Of course, these suites have tranquil views of the garden below.

New Garden Suite at Hotel de Russie Credit: Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels

New Garden Suite at Hotel de Russie Credit: Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels

The garden theme continues in the lobby and Le Jardin de Russie restaurant. Italian artist Gio Bressana transformed the restaurant into a winter garden by painting the walls with green and white landscapes with a dreamy, soft feel. Intricate vines climb up from the windows and painted trellises onto the arched ceiling, and whimsical design details, including parrots, butterflies, and strawberry trees, are interspersed throughout the artistic masterpiece. Visitors will be entranced by the detailed scenes while enjoying a delightful Italian meal. Naturally, there's a fantastic outdoor space, too.

Finally, the lobby gets a facelift with earthy tones and splashes of green. It has a modern-meets-classic design, high-tech fixtures perfect for business travelers, and memorable furnishings and sculpture alongside rare objets d'art.