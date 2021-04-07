This Charleston Hotel's New $19,000 Package Comes With Butler Service, Daily Champagne, and a Stunning Suite

This $19,000 luxury suite package at Hotel Bennett comes with butler service, afternoon tea, and more VIP perks.

Hotel Bennett is ranked among the best hotels in Charleston, known for its convenient King Street location, luxe rooms and amenities (including a rooftop pool), and Instagrammable Champagne lounge and pastry shop. And now, the hotel is taking its upscale offerings to the next level with an over-the-top package for its newly bookable Owner's Suite.

Living area and kitchen in Hotel Bennett's Owner's Suite Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Drew Castelhano

The Owner's Suite, which recently became available to book upon request, is one of the most luxurious in Charleston, with ample space and great views of the Holy City. The suite offers 2,380 square feet of space spread across two floors and a 838-square-foot wraparound terrace. Inside, guests will find custom furnishings, including a large living room, gourmet kitchen, butler's pantry, wine cooler, and more. Upstairs in the master suite, they'll be treated to a king bed, private sitting area, walk-in closet, and soaking tub.

The suite includes access to the King's Club, which offers exclusive perks like a private concierge, lounge overlooking King Street, open bar, and snacks and treats throughout the day.

Bedroom at Hotel Bennet's Owner's Suite Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Drew Castelhano

Visitors looking to splurge on their Charleston vacation can book the Owner's Suite package, which includes accommodations in its namesake suite. Starting at $19,000 with a two-night minimum, the package provides an incredible array of super-luxe amenities and experiences, such as a chef tasting menu or personalized dinner served in the suite, an in-suite spa treatment, personal butler service, afternoon tea served on the terrace, and daily Champagne and caviar at sunset.

VIP access to the pool and a reserved cabana are also included, and even though you may never want to leave, the package also comes with VIP round-trip transportation to and from the airport and a special take-home gift.