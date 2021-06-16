Hilton Launches New Technology Allowing Travelers to Book Connecting Rooms

Traveling with family or friends is fun, but not always easy. Beyond dealing with differing interests, morning people versus night owls, and go-with-the-flow travel styles bumping heads with expert planners, there's also the question of accommodations. When traveling together, friends or families often want to book connecting rooms at their chosen hotel, but there's never a way to guarantee that this request will be honored - that is, until now.

To help groups interested in having conjoined rooms, Hilton has introduced a new booking experience that allows individuals to easily reserve and instantly confirm at least two connecting rooms. The new technology - aptly called Confirmed Connecting Rooms by Hilton - has already started its global rollout and will be available across Hilton's 18 different brands. Travelers will only have access to this feature when booking directly on Hilton.com or through the Hilton Honors app.

Book connecting rooms at Hilton Hotels for multi-gen trips Credit: Courtesy of Hilton

"Research shows that nearly half of travelers booking trips together consider connecting rooms to be important. As families and friends begin to reunite, reconnect, and travel again, we anticipate that need will only grow stronger," said Chris Silcock, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Hilton, in a press release. "Confirmed Connecting Rooms by Hilton presents an innovative solution to a decades-old problem and creates a renewed confidence in the booking experience at a time when a record number of people are travel planning."

With Confirmed Connecting Rooms by Hilton, travelers will no longer have to make a request, follow up with the hotel, and cross their fingers for availability at check in. They can now book and instantly confirm connecting rooms in three simple steps:

Select the number of desired rooms, along with the destination and dates, and choose your hotel.

When selecting a room, check the box to indicate interest in connecting rooms.

Select each connecting room at the desired rates, and book the stay with instant confirmation.

The idea for this technology came from Hilton's newest urban lifestyle brand, Motto by Hilton. Most of the properties in this new collection offer an expanded connecting room concept, allowing guests to book up to nine connecting room configurations, complete with adaptable furniture.

Book connecting rooms at Hilton Hotels for multi-gen trips Credit: Courtesy of Hilton

"The idea for Confirmed Connecting Rooms by Hilton came straight from our guests, who told us they wanted more flexibility in their travel space and experience," said Tripp McLaughlin, global head of Motto by Hilton, in a press release. "It's exciting to see how an innovation created for one Hilton brand can help eliminate the hassle of coordinating travel for friend and family groups across our entire family of brands."

For more information, visit Hilton.com/ConnectingRooms.