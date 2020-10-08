Bored of Your Home Office? Here's a Growing List of Hotels You Can Work From for a Day Rate

Hilton is the latest hotel brand to offer up its guest rooms to workers looking for a change of scenery.

Through its new WorkSpaces program, Hilton is offering private rooms at the Conrad New York Downtown with breakfast, lunch, and happy hour cocktail delivery for $300. Meanwhile, at the Hilton Boston Back Bay, a $99 work-from-hotel day rate gets you an in-room air purifier, Bluetooth speaker, wireless printer, ergonomic chair, stability ball, and paper shredder to help you finally get through that stack of mail you’ve been avoiding.

Or, you can work from the waterfront at the Canopy by Hilton in Washington, D.C. Rooms there come equipped with 55-inch TVs and Nespresso machines. Work-from-hotel day rates starting at $129 come with a complimentary cocktail.

Hilton is providing day rates at hotels in both the U.S. and U.K., but you’ll have to call the individual properties to book packages. And yes, you will be able to earn Hilton Honors points while working from the properties.

Hilton joins a growing number of hotel chains and independent properties around the world courting remote workers to fill their empty guest rooms as the pandemic continues to disrupt travel around the world.

Hyatt has introduced seven-night packages that include rooms with separate workspaces at 60 properties across the U.S. and Caribbean. Kimpton is offering day rates at properties in Toronto and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. And MGM Resorts in Las Vegas has a package that includes discount airfare, access to poolside cabanas, and an executive assistant.

The Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. throws in access to PressReader, a digital news service that includes over 7,000 publications. The London West Hollywood in California is renting its 725-square-foot rooms by the month, just without the beds. And the NoMo SoHo in Manhattan will welcome both you — and your dog — for the workday.