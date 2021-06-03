This Celebrity-themed Hotel Package Includes a One-on-one Zoom Session With a Star

There's a new way to travel like a celebrity, thanks to Hilton Chicago's "Pillow Talk With a Celebrity" package.

With this brand-new offering, guests will stay in the historic hotel's luxe Imperial Suite, which has hosted names like Queen Elizabeth II and Elizabeth Taylor. But perhaps the more intimate part is that the experience also includes a 10-minute real-time Zoom video chat with a celebrity of your choice from a select list.

The living room in the Imperial Suite at Hilton Chicago Credit: Courtesy of Hilton Chicago

Of course, the exclusive package, which can be booked on Hilton Chicago's website or by calling (312) 922-4400, also comes with a celebrity-sized price tag, starting at $20,000 per night.

The bedroom in the Imperial Suite at Hilton Chicago Credit: Courtesy of Hilton Chicago

This splashy package is just one part of the hotel's new partnership with the Chicago-based company Cameo, which allows the public to purchase a variety of video greetings and experiences from actors, comedians, musicians, athletes, and creators, such as gymnast Gabby Douglas, singer Paula Abdul, and more. In fact, all registered guests will have the opportunity to unlock exclusive Cameo x Hilton Chicago white-glove service during their stays. To kick off the collaboration, the hotel will also randomly award guests with surprises from celebrities throughout the month of June.

With offerings like this, it's no surprise that anticipation is mounting for the June 10 reopening of the Hilton Chicago, which has been closed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotel currently even lights up at night with a countdown clock showing the number of days until its opening.

Located on South Michigan Avenue with views of Grant Park and Lake Michigan, the 1,544-room hotel has required immense planning to get to this point. To get a sense of just how massive the hotel is, the day-to-day upkeep includes four miles of carpeting to vacuum, about 2,500 mattresses to flip, 1,560 guest room mini-fridges to clean, more than 37,000 batteries to change, and more than 96,000 gallons of water to add to the swimming pool.

"It brings us immense joy to announce that Hilton Chicago will be welcoming guests again on the heels of our city's reopening," the property's general manager, John Wells, said in a statement, referring to Chicago lifting restrictions by July 4. "While the pandemic has been the most difficult challenge our industry and hotel has faced in its 90-year-plus history, we look forward to reopening our doors and continuing to make memories for our loyal guests while allowing our legacy as one of the most iconic hotels in Chicago to live on."

For those looking for a less starry-eyed experience, Hilton Chicago also has other new offerings, including the Family Reconnection in side-by-side rooms that sleep up to 16 people; the Fur Mama package that includes a "Fur Mama" T-shirt and concierge list of pet-friendly activities in the area; and the self-guided History Corridor Tour.