This New U.S. Virgin Islands Beachfront Estate Will Make You Feel Like You Have St. Thomas All to Yourself

What's better than an island getaway? A beachfront estate that feels like your own private island. Travelers planning a group vacation can now buy out the 18-room Hideaway at Hull Bay on St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Hideaway at Hull Bay Credit: Courtesy of The Hideaway at Hull Bay

The Hideaway opened earlier this month on St. Thomas, offering enough accommodations for up to 36 guests. The 18 rooms of this luxury estate are spread across eight beachside cottages and two three-bedroom, three-bathroom beachfront villas, both with plenty of indoor and outdoor communal areas, including oceanfront balconies, perfect for gathering with your fellow travelers. The villas also include kitchens stocked with Caribbean delicacies (imported goodies are available on request, too). Guests staying in the cottages can expect luxury amenities, handcrafted furnishings, and fully equipped kitchenettes, plus reading nooks and private patios.

The Pavilion serves as the meeting hub of this luxury estate, where guests will find communal seating areas, as well as a private bar. The Hideaway also has a swimming pool with comfy loungers and a lawn area fit for all kinds of activities, like a movie night under the stars complete with s'mores.

The Hideaway at Hull Bay Credit: Courtesy of The Hideaway at Hull Bay

With the help of The Hideaway team, guests indulging in this buyout experience will be able to fully customize their stay in St. Thomas. Boat charters, guided snorkeling, and kayaking excursions, as well as on-site spa treatments and yoga classes are all available. An on-site two-acre organic farm also makes it easy for the culinary team to curate meals using hyper-locally sourced ingredients.

The Hideaway at Hull Bay Credit: Courtesy of The Hideaway at Hull Bay

A full buyout of The Hideaway, including use of all facilities and amenities, starts at $8,500 per night plus 12.5 percent tax, for up to 36 guests. For more information, visit the estate's website here.