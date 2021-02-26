Here's How You Can Help Healthcare Workers Win a Free Trip to Mexico

If there's one thing we've learned over the last year, it's that healthcare workers deserve our praise, thanks, and gratitude each and every day. They also deserve a break, and that's where Mexico's Velas Resorts comes in.

In February, the resort brand announced its plans to show appreciation for healthcare workers with its new "Let's Be Thankful" campaign. With the campaign, for every five-night stay travelers book now through April 30, Velas Resorts will put one night in the prize pot for stays for healthcare workers. Nights can also be donated directly to the prize pool and will be matched by Velas Resorts.

"Together with you, we want to thank all the healthcare workers who have been doing heroic things during the past year by giving them an unforgettable vacation in paradise," the resort, which has properties in Los Cabos, Riviera Maya, Riviera Nayarit, and Puerto Vallarta, explained. It added that the goal of the campaign is to give at least 100 free all-inclusive stays to those who have fought tirelessly against the coronavirus pandemic.

To enter for the prize stays, healthcare workers can nominate themselves or a loved one can do it on their behalf via a social media contest hosted by the resort. Those hoping to win need to submit a one-minute video sharing why they or their nominee deserve a stay in paradise.

The contest ends April 30 and recipients will be determined by the most video likes. Additionally, a panel of five of Velas Resorts' most frequent guests from the US and Mexico will choose three individuals from among the healthcare heroes to receive an upgrade to stay at the AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas.