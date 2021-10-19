7 of the Most Haunted Hotels in America, According to Travelocity

The lobby at Hassayampa Inn Credit: Courtesy of Travelociy

Among the hotels booking up the fastest on Travelocity is the Hassayampa Inn in Prescott, Arizona, where a woman named Faith died on her honeymoon in 1927. She is said to have been seen floating in the hallway wearing a pink gown at night — and crying by a bedside with flowers in her hand.

The exterior of Hotel Galvez & Spa Credit: Courtesy of Travelociy

Over at Hotel Galvez in Galveston, Texas, a woman named Audra is said to have died after learning her fiancé had drowned at sea. As it turned out, he survived the episode at sea, but nonetheless, she has been seen waiting for his return.

Lounge area at Le Pavillon New Orleans Credit: Courtesy of Travelociy

At New Orleans' Le Pavillon, reports sightings of resident spirits going about their mundane ghoulish routines. Showers have been known to turn on randomly in the middle of the night and items in the hotel rooms rooms have been known to mysteriously shift.

The lobby at Boston Omni Parker House Hotel Credit: Courtesy of Travelociy

Also on Travelocity's list are historic properties in major cities, including 19th-century Boston Omni Parker House, the oldest continuously operating hotel in the country. The hotel supposedly has one long-time resident, the original owner Harvey Park, who's been spotted roaming the 10th floor. The sound of a rocking chair is often heard, though there isn't one in the hotel, and light orbs have been seen floating around.

Exterior of The Drake Credit: Courtesy of Travelociy

Meanwhile, Chicago's The Drake opened in 1920 to pomp and circumstance, but also tragedy, as a woman is said to have caught her husband with another female guest and jumped off the roof. While the hotel went on to host famed guests like Marilyn Monroe and Walt Disney throughout its history, sightings of the Lady of Red are still reported to this day.

Presidential drama is said to haunt Washington D.C.'s The Mayflower Hotel. President Calvin Coolidge was scheduled to attend his inaugural ball on January 20, 1925, but skipped it last minute to mourn the passing of his son. Every year on January 20, the lights in the Grand Ballroom are said to flicker at 10 p.m. and the elevator is said to pause on the eighth floor—where Coolidge stayed — for a few minutes.

The final hotel on Travelocity's list is the Santa Maria Inn in Santa Maria, California, which has been a celebrity-studded hotel since its opening in 1917. Italian silent movie actor Rudolph Valentino, who died in 1926, has reportedly been seen relaxing in bed, while a murdered sea captain has been spotted in another room.