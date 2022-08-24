5 Haunted Hotels in Savannah, Georgia — One of America's Most Haunted Cities

Savannah, Georgia is home to some 145,000 living people, and at least double that population if you count the ghosts.

The southern city has long been heralded as one of the most haunted places in both the U.S. and the world, thanks to its high number of poltergeists. It's a destination with plenty of reasons to have lingering spirits and many who are willing to make themselves known across some of its most historic hotels. If you're looking to have a potential in-person sighting, these are the five most haunted hotels in Savannah, Georgia, which can likely deliver the fright of your life.

The Marshall House

The Marshall House has been a part of the city's history since 1851. According to the hotel, its building served as a "hospital during the Yellow Fever Epidemics in the mid-1800s, and as a Union hospital during the final months of the Civil War." In 1957, The Marshall House was closed and the second, third, and fourth floors were left abandoned. It wasn't until 1999 that the hotel received a facelift and opened to the public once again. But all that history left room for apparitions to settle in. The hotel's fourth floor is said to be particularly haunted, with guests reporting everything from footsteps to doors closing on their own, and even seeing children running through the halls. If you're looking to up your chances of seeing a ghost, try booking room 414, where many of the sightings occur.

To book: marshallhouse.com

The Kehoe House

The Kehoe House, built in 1892 by William Kehoe, is a delightful bed and breakfast that comes with a number of stellar amenities like a cooked-to-order breakfast, a wine and hors d'oeuvres reception, homemade cookies, and, oh yeah, a few ghosts who will follow you around for your entire stay. The house, which features the appropriately spooky 13 guest rooms, once acted as a funeral home, providing a perfect resting point for ghosts between this world and the next. And, according to the hotel, there's also the legend of the Kehoe twins. The hotel shared on its website, "The Kehoe family consisted of 10 children and rumor has it that two of them died in the house. This tale is completely unsubstantiated, but is repeated often on Savannah's haunted pub crawls and ghost tours." The good news is, there are few reports of the ghost children attempting to interact with guests. Rather, guests often report hearing the sound of children playing, which could be considered an adorable ghost thing to do, right?

To book: kehoehouse.com

17hundred90 Inn

The 17hundred90 Inn is a popular destination for ghost hunters looking for both a place to stay and a pint. According to Ghost City Tours, the building which houses the inn is made up of three interior buildings built in the 1800s and is a rather popular destination for haunted pub crawls. The tour company added, "it doesn't matter which part of the 17Hundred90 you find yourself in. The possibility of having a ghostly run-in is high at the 17Hundred90." The inn's primary ghost is a woman named "Anne," who's been seen roaming its halls for years, but most specifically in room 204. As legend has it, Anne lived in the building and suffered some type of loss, which left her in perpetual tears that guests can still hear today. There are also reports of Anne messing with items left in the room by guests, and she even has a habit of rearranging things in the room.

To book: 1790restaurant.com/inn-rooms

Olde Harbour Inn

Olde Harbour Inn, built in 1892, is upfront about its shadowy figure, Hank. On the homepage of the historic inn's website, it explains a bit about Hank, the ghost most often associated with the hotel. It added, "Guests have reported smelling cigar smoke when no smokers were present, experiencing things moving around, coins dropping on the floor, and other spooky shenanigans." As for where Hank actually comes from, no one really knows, though the hotel theorizes he may have been a worker who died in a fire in the building's early history. As for the name, it came from the hotel's staff, which makes him sound a bit more soft and friendly than he may really be. There are other excellent reasons to book a stay at this inn beyond Hank, including the cozy suites with wood floors, antiques, and plush beds, and in particular, the ice cream treats that can be delivered straight to your room — just save a lick for Hank.

To book: oldeharbourinn.com

Eliza Thompson House

There's just something about these 19th-century inns that seems to attract all sorts of spirits. In 1847, the house became the first constructed on Jones Street, providing it with plenty of time to attract ghosts over the last 175 years. According to the hotel, it has its share of sightings, most predominantly of Confederate soldiers in an upstairs window, along with a young girl wearing a white dress in the hallway. "Whether it's actually haunted or not, we think this 1847 home is the perfect place to capture the spirit of haunted Savannah, and enjoy some of the spooky fun Savannah celebrates," the hotel added on its website. Like the others on this list, the hotel is well worth a stay beyond the ghosts thanks to its historically accurate rooms, chef-prepared breakfasts, afternoon wine receptions, and simply for the grandeur of it all.

To book: elizathompsonhouse.com