Hard Rock Wants to Treat You Like a Super Bowl Halftime Show Star With $100K Stay

As Jennifer Lopez preps for the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, the Hard Rock Hotels is ready to give one lucky winner a hotel stay comparable to that of what the superstar herself would enjoy.

Sunday's big game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is set to be played at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida and in conjunction with major buzz around the stadium, the music-centric company is offering fans the chance to channel their inner J.Lo with the Hard Rock "Live Like a Legend" $2 Million Giveaway.

While we can’t promise you’ll turn into a music legend yourself, you’ll certainly feel like Jennifer Lopez for a few days if you win the grand prize: “Live Like J. Lo $100K Experience.” The lucky winner will receive a four night getaway in the High Roller Suite at The Guitar Hotel in Hollywood, Fla.

The $1.5 billion property opened in October complete with 13.5-acres of lagoon-like pools.

The winner will also get two day passes to the hotel’s Bora Bora pool cabana with a personal plunge pool and butler included, plus first class roundtrip airfare for two, a $2,500 resort credit (hello spa day), a Jennifer Lopez-signed pink guitar, and $25,000 cash.

A total of 35 winners will be chosen for the second place “Stay Like a Legend” prize, which includes a three night trip for two at a Hard Rock Hotel chosen randomly, a $2,000 Visa gift card that can be used for airfare or activities, and a credit for food and drinks at the hotel.

Additionally, the company will also give away more customized pink electric guitar signed by Lopez, a portable guitar amplifier, and acoustic headphones to five lucky music fans. And 125,000 people will win a free Original Legendary Burger at any Hard Rock Cafe in the U.S.

The sweepstakes opens on Feb. 1 and music fans with a wanderlust streak have to enter on hardrock.com by Feb. 29. U.S. residents ages 18 or older are eligible to win.

Shakira will also be joining the "Let's Get Loud" singer on stage on Sunday.

And of course, to celebrate the Super Bowl in true form, Hard Rock International will also air its first-ever commercial during the game, the chairman and CEO of the company, Jim Allen, told Travel + Leisure in a statement.

"With the game being played at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida and the recent opening of the Guitar Hotel at our flagship Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, the time is right for an epic 60-second spot that showcases the entertainment and excitement of the Hard Rock brand," he said.