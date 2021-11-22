This New Costa Rica Hotel Offers Wellness Coaching, Jungle Hikes, and Botanical Yoga

Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection opened its doors on Nov. 16 and is ready to welcome guests to a brand-new holistic experience.

Located in the Talamanca Mountains in Costa Rica, set on 180 acres of lush landscape, the new Hacienda AltaGracia offers visitors the chance to escape their day-to-day and trade it all in for what the resort calls "soul-stirring wellness and unbridled adventure."

"Hacienda AltaGracia will be a place where guests can move fast or slow, explore the destination and their inner selves, and connect with our community while reconnecting with their loved ones," Mark Wright, general manager at Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, shared in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "Well-being means something different for everyone — for some, it's a riveting adventure, and for others, it's meditation — or a combination of both. At AltaGracia, guests will find balance and purpose, ultimately transforming mind, body, and soul."

The 50-casita resort will offer guests the chance to experience their choice of Eastern and Western therapies in partnership with The Well, the leading New York City-based wellness provider. And all of this is complemented by culinary journeys that offer the best of Latin American cuisine, showcasing the area's top local purveyors.

The wellness journey begins prior to arrival with a complimentary virtual health coaching consultation. Guests will discuss their goals and health history with The Well coaches so the experts can curate a bespoke experience just for them. The wellness continues on-site at Casa de Agua, a glass-walled oasis dedicated to purification and relaxation rituals using hand-harvested, plant-based Costa Rican clays, loofahs, and oils. To bring your journey to the next level, tap into the experiences offered by AltaGracia, like hikes through the jungle, river bathing, horseback riding, and botanical yoga. The curated excursions and daily programming are all about using your surroundings to heal.

Hacienda Alta Garcia resort Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

Treatments take place in eight rooms, and range from craniosacral facial and signature maderoterapia treatments, to light therapy, lymph boots, and infrared cabins. At Casa de Agua guests can also visit the fitness center for movement classes and meditation. There's even a healing garden on-site, in addition to The Well Crystal Rancho, which is home to a nearly 700-pound crystal, all meant to immerse guests in the natural surroundings.

Beyond wellness treatments, there's plenty of adventure to be had, too. Each guest will have their own "Compas," or dedicated liaison and experience designer for their stay, who will help curate multi-day itineraries that can include hikes through the AltaGracia's forest, horseback riding to Don Nery's neighboring farm, naturalist chats, and nocturnal treks paired with stargazing sessions and astrologer-led birth chart readings.

After all these treatments and excursions, guests can return to the property for a healthy bite at one of the resort's five dining venues that each emphasize sustainability and highlight locally sourced goods.

"Prioritizing authenticity, exploration, and community, Arno Janse van Rensburg and Liezl Odendaal, the husband-and-wife chef team, work closely with local growers and purveyors," a spokesperson for the hotel shared in a statement. "With a focus on flavors unique to the valley, they draw on ancestral cooking and preservation techniques and the bounty of El Cultivo, the chef's organic garden."

At the resort, guests can dine daily at Grano, the property's signature restaurant, nosh at barbecue-and-rodeo-inspired Cienfuegos, grab a sweet treat at Mercado, the on-site bakery and cafe, or enjoy some alfresco family dining at Picoteo. There's also Las Brisas, a casual dining option featuring an elevated menu and a laid-back rancho bar for drinks.

Hacienda Alta Garcia resort Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

Finally, guests can unwind in casitas designed by New York-based designer, Nina Gotlieb, who decked out the space in natural fibers and warm, neutral tones to bring more of the outside world in.