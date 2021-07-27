This New Resort in Costa Rica Has Horse Stables, a Poolside Bar, and a Working Coffee Farm

A new resort is opening in Costa Rica this fall and it's the perfect place to immerse yourself in the country's culture.

Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection in Costa Rica is now accepting reservations for November 2021. Between the resort's sustainable design, luxurious accommodations, delicious dining options, and plenty of unique cultural things to do, it's certainly worthy of making your bucket list.

Hacienda AltaGracia Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

Located near the Talamanca Mountains, the 180-acre retreat is also a fully-functioning coffee farm with vegetable gardens and horse stables. The 50 hacienda-style rooms perfectly complement the lush rainforest landscape. New York-based designer Nina Gotlieb used a neutral color palette and wood, stone, and organic fiber textures to bring the outside in, so to speak. Some rooms also feature private plunge pools and stone terraces with panoramic views of either the the San Isidro Valley or the coffee farm. Each hacienda has a dedicated liaison to help guests create their own itineraries during their stay.

Hacienda AltaGracia Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

Naturally, this rainforest retreat is also the best place to get some rest and relaxation, starting with The Well, a wellness experience based in ancient Talamancan curative traditions. This program offers health coaching, spa treatments, and innovative practices to leave you feeling healthy and refreshed. Relax in a greenhouse-style pool and therapy room with heated stone beds while you gaze at the gorgeous landscape. The Well features eight treatment rooms, a hydrotherapy tub, and a thermal suite for integrative mind and body treatments.

The Well spa at sunset Credit: Auberge Resorts Collection

Costa Rica is also a world-class culinary destination, and Hacienda AltaGracia offers plenty of local, natural offerings for guests to dine and experience Costa Rican food culture. The resort boasts five dining venues, including Grano, the resort's signature restaurant which offers sustainable, seasonal food inspired by traditional Central American recipes. Guests can also enjoy dishes cooked over an open-fire grill, where food is served family style and accompanied by a traditional Costa Rican horse show, or attend chef-led foraging expeditions. By the resort's pool, guests can snack on some lighter fare and cocktails. And, since there is a coffee farm on the property, the resort's in-house coffee bar is hard to beat.

And when they're not dining and relaxing, there are lots of adventures for guests to have, including three miles of hiking trails, bathing in the Calientillo River, or climbing some of the tallest trees on the property's secondary forest. Beyond the property, guests can also explore nearby waterfalls, go diving or snorkeling in the Pacific Ocean, and discover some of the many native bird species in the area. The horse stables offer riding excursions, lessons, and horse therapy.

Hacienda AltaGracia Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

Nightly rates begin at $1,050 and are inclusive of all meals, non-alcoholic beverages, weekly adventure and wellness programming, as well as transfers between Peìrez Zeledoìn airport and Hacienda AltaGracia. For more information or to book a stay, visit the Auberge Resorts website.